Poland scrambled fighter jets and closed an airport due to the threat of Russian drones over Ukraine

Poland has scrambled fighter jets due to the threat of Russian drones in Ukraine. Lublin Airport is closed, UNN reports with reference to the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces (RAF).

Due to the threat of unmanned aerial vehicle attacks in Ukrainian regions bordering Poland, military aviation operations have begun in our airspace. — the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces (RAF) warned on social media.

Due to these events, the Polish Air Navigation Services Agency (PANA) announced the closure of Lublin Airport and the controlled area around the airport.

To ensure the security of our airspace, the Operational Commander of the RAF has activated all necessary procedures. Polish and allied aircraft are operating in our airspace, and ground-based air defense and radar reconnaissance systems have reached the highest level of readiness. — the statement said.

As noted, the actions are preventive, and the command is constantly monitoring the situation.

Due to military aviation operations, Lublin Airport and the controlled area around the airport are closed for air operations. We will keep you updated. — the statement from PANSA (PANA) said.

Recall

On the night of September 10, Russian attack drones flew into Polish airspace. This happened during a massive air attack on Ukraine. Rzeszów Airport was closed due to "unplanned military activity."

Also, due to unplanned military activity, the airspace over Lublin Airport (EPLB) was closed.

On the night of September 9-10, Poland deployed its own and allied aircraft to secure its airspace. This happened after Russian drones flew in during an attack on Ukraine.

Russia had been preparing drone attacks against Poland since July, using Polish and Lithuanian SIM cards on its UAVs. This indicates preparation for flights and testing of mobile network connectivity.

The Russian Ministry of Defense claims to have "destroyed" Ukrainian defense industry enterprises, while simultaneously denying involvement in the falling of UAV debris on Polish territory. The occupiers claim that their drones could not have reached Poland, despite evidence of incursions.