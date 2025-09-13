Poland scrambled fighter jets and closed an airport due to the threat of Russian drones over Ukraine

$41.310.10
48.270.03
ukenru
Exclusive
02:03 PM • 3074 views
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
Exclusive
10:21 AM • 11072 views
Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
September 13, 07:00 AM • 21701 views
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular filmsPhotoVideo
September 12, 07:25 PM • 28153 views
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
September 12, 05:47 PM • 42578 views
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
September 12, 05:37 PM • 31298 views
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
September 12, 02:30 PM • 46319 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
September 12, 02:01 PM • 52009 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
September 12, 11:55 AM • 36449 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Exclusive
September 12, 10:50 AM • 35782 views
Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of PrimorskPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
1.8m/s
58%
758mm
Popular news
Elon Musk made a mistake in DOGE, focusing on layoffs - US Secretary of CommerceSeptember 13, 05:17 AM • 4240 views
Boris Johnson visited Odesa for the first time with Lord AshcroftSeptember 13, 05:39 AM • 13643 views
G7 finance ministers discussed increasing economic pressure on RussiaSeptember 13, 07:15 AM • 3532 views
US to sanction companies from countries supplying goods to Russia's military-industrial complexSeptember 13, 08:37 AM • 11183 views
Two men brutally raped a minor in Khmelnytskyi region, court arrested suspectsPhoto09:28 AM • 10568 views
Publications
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular filmsPhotoVideoSeptember 13, 07:00 AM • 21701 views
Investing in human capital: how international companies train Ukrainian doctorsSeptember 12, 05:22 PM • 24546 views
The myth of "excess pharmacies": why Ukraine should not reduce its pharmacy networkSeptember 12, 03:32 PM • 26809 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this daySeptember 12, 02:30 PM • 46319 views
Brilliant Investments: Should You Keep Your Money in Precious Stones?September 12, 02:26 PM • 25466 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Serhiy Marchenko
Vadym Filashkin
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
China
Kyiv Oblast
Kupyansk
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitationVideo02:46 PM • 658 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideoSeptember 12, 02:01 PM • 52009 views
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationshipSeptember 11, 02:57 PM • 42754 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 90498 views
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 yearsSeptember 11, 07:32 AM • 51244 views
Actual
9K720 Iskander
Facebook
YouTube
Dassault Rafale
Shahed-136

Poland scrambled fighter jets and closed an airport due to the threat of Russian drones over Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 140 views

Poland scrambled fighter jets and closed Lublin airport due to the threat of Russian drones in Ukraine.

Poland scrambled fighter jets and closed an airport due to the threat of Russian drones over Ukraine

Poland has scrambled fighter jets due to the threat of Russian drones in Ukraine. Lublin Airport is closed, UNN reports with reference to the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces (RAF).

Due to the threat of unmanned aerial vehicle attacks in Ukrainian regions bordering Poland, military aviation operations have begun in our airspace.

— the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces (RAF) warned on social media.

Due to these events, the Polish Air Navigation Services Agency (PANA) announced the closure of Lublin Airport and the controlled area around the airport.

To ensure the security of our airspace, the Operational Commander of the RAF has activated all necessary procedures. Polish and allied aircraft are operating in our airspace, and ground-based air defense and radar reconnaissance systems have reached the highest level of readiness.

— the statement said.

As noted, the actions are preventive, and the command is constantly monitoring the situation.

Due to military aviation operations, Lublin Airport and the controlled area around the airport are closed for air operations. We will keep you updated.

— the statement from PANSA (PANA) said.

Recall

On the night of September 10, Russian attack drones flew into Polish airspace. This happened during a massive air attack on Ukraine. Rzeszów Airport was closed due to "unplanned military activity."

Also, due to unplanned military activity, the airspace over Lublin Airport (EPLB) was closed.

On the night of September 9-10, Poland deployed its own and allied aircraft to secure its airspace. This happened after Russian drones flew in during an attack on Ukraine.

Russia had been preparing drone attacks against Poland since July, using Polish and Lithuanian SIM cards on its UAVs. This indicates preparation for flights and testing of mobile network connectivity.

The Russian Ministry of Defense claims to have "destroyed" Ukrainian defense industry enterprises, while simultaneously denying involvement in the falling of UAV debris on Polish territory. The occupiers claim that their drones could not have reached Poland, despite evidence of incursions.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
State Border of Ukraine
Lublin
Ukraine
Poland