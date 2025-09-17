$41.180.06
Europe plans to use Ukrainian technology to create an "anti-drone wall" against Russia - FT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 204 views

The European Union plans to spend billions of euros on an "anti-drone wall" using technologies tested in Ukraine after Russian incursions into NATO airspace. This initiative aims to address the vulnerability where NATO relies on expensive technology to intercept cheap drones.

Europe plans to use Ukrainian technology to create an "anti-drone wall" against Russia - FT

The European Union intends to spend billions of euros on creating an "anti-drone wall" using technologies tested in battles in Ukraine, following recent Russian incursions into NATO airspace. This is reported by the Financial Times, writes UNN.

Details

As the publication notes, the repulsion of Russian air attacks last week demonstrated that NATO relies on expensive technologies to intercept relatively cheap drones, and this is a critical vulnerability that Moscow can exploit further. To remedy this situation, Brussels called on European governments to use EU funds and jointly procure systems that have proven effective in Ukraine.

Poland, the Baltic states, and Finland, which border Russia, have already announced plans to strengthen their borders, although officials warn that this approach will only be effective if it is unified and based on common and fully integrated technologies.

Europe's defense policy is too fragmented, but it is in this area that we really need much more coordination. It is unacceptable for one (frontline) state to do one thing on its border, and another to do something else. Russia will simply adapt its approach to our weaknesses.

- said one EU official.

The publication emphasizes that Kyiv has pioneered cost-effective methods of combating Russian attack drones. Since standard radar is unable to detect small, low-flying Shahed-type attack drones, Ukrainian technology companies have developed a national acoustic sensor system that allows them to be identified by their sound signature. This intelligence is then transmitted to hundreds of mobile groups equipped with anti-aircraft guns and heavy machine guns, which is much cheaper than using interceptor missiles.

Recall

Last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed that Poland undergo training in combating Russian drones, including Iranian Shaheds. Also, Lithuanian Deputy Minister of Defense Karolis Aleksa told the Financial Times that the country is adopting the Ukrainian experience of using mobile combat groups to shoot down drones.

A similar acoustic system is being implemented in Latvia, and Romania is studying how Ukrainian experience can be taken into account when planning expenditures for the Safe system.

"We have nothing to do with it": Lukashenka disavowed drones flying into Poland

Olga Rozgon

News of the WorldTechnologies
