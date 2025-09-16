"We have nothing to do with it": Lukashenka disavowed drones flying into Poland

The self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenka, stated that Belarus has no relation to the drones that fly into Poland or Lithuania. According to him, Minsk allegedly spent significant funds on shooting down drones that recently crossed Polish airspace and supposedly warned the Polish side, UNN writes with reference to Russian media.

"Everything that flies into Poland, Lithuania today, we have nothing to do with it. We react calmly through the appropriate channels," he told local media.

According to him, Minsk last spent "huge sums" to shoot down half of the drones that were flying to Poland, after which Belarusian military allegedly informed their Polish counterparts about the approaching drones.

At the same time, Lukashenka emphasized that Belarus shot down aerial targets "without knowing whose they were," as drones from Russia and Ukraine often fly into the country. However, in Poland, according to him, they "howled" about the drones even after Minsk's warning.

"So, they have some plans. We have to unravel them. We have unraveled them. And we have to resist this. Without explaining anything to anyone," Lukashenka emphasized.

Recall

On the night of September 10, 19 incursions into Polish airspace were recorded. Polish authorities announced the downing of Russian drones that violated its airspace during an attack on Ukraine. Fragments of one of them were found.

In addition, it became known that Russia had been preparing drone attacks against Poland since July of this year. Polish and Lithuanian SIM cards were used for this purpose.

Zelenskyy offered Poland assistance and training in shooting down Russian drones, including "Shaheds." Later, information appeared that Polish drone specialists would conduct planned training and exchange of experience with Ukraine on Polish territory.