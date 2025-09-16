"We have nothing to do with it": Lukashenka disavowed drones flying into Poland

$41.230.05
48.500.10
ukenru
10:17 AM • 3832 views
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
Exclusive
10:07 AM • 10100 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
09:54 AM • 7058 views
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
Exclusive
09:19 AM • 12886 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
08:08 AM • 16476 views
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches
07:46 AM • 12360 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Saratov oil refinery in Russia
Exclusive
07:30 AM • 25408 views
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgetsPhoto
06:54 AM • 22638 views
Trump likely to meet Zelensky next week in New York - Rubio
September 15, 05:38 PM • 56878 views
Syrskyi dismissed two corps commanders due to personnel and territorial losses - General Staff
September 15, 03:43 PM • 66489 views
Government approved Draft Budget-2026 with a deficit of 18.4% of GDP
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
3.9m/s
30%
752mm
Popular news
Sweden plans record 2.4 billion euro increase in defense budgetSeptember 16, 01:54 AM • 4024 views
New iOS 26 could "kill" battery: Apple issued official warningSeptember 16, 02:28 AM • 13501 views
We need to do everything to be ready for war - Nawrocki06:42 AM • 6168 views
DIU revealed foreign components and the "filling" of the Russian "Geran-3" drone07:02 AM • 15501 views
EU postpones consideration of 19th package of sanctions against Russia - Politico07:25 AM • 20346 views
Publications
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
10:07 AM • 10100 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
Exclusive
09:19 AM • 12886 views
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches08:08 AM • 16477 views
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgetsPhoto
Exclusive
07:30 AM • 25409 views
Everything you need to know about innovations, revenues, and expenditures of the 2026 Budget: Pidlasa analyzed the draft documentSeptember 15, 07:06 PM • 33532 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ihor Terekhov
Olena Sosedka
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
India
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 39503 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 39106 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 44148 views
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitationVideoSeptember 13, 02:46 PM • 49669 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideoSeptember 12, 02:01 PM • 99593 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Nord Stream
BM-30 Smerch
SWIFT
The New York Times

"We have nothing to do with it": Lukashenka disavowed drones flying into Poland

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22 views

Aliaksandr Lukashenka claims that Belarus has nothing to do with drones violating the airspace of Poland and Lithuania.

"We have nothing to do with it": Lukashenka disavowed drones flying into Poland

The self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenka, stated that Belarus has no relation to the drones that fly into Poland or Lithuania. According to him, Minsk allegedly spent significant funds on shooting down drones that recently crossed Polish airspace and supposedly warned the Polish side, UNN writes with reference to Russian media.

Details

"Everything that flies into Poland, Lithuania today, we have nothing to do with it. We react calmly through the appropriate channels," he told local media.

According to him, Minsk last spent "huge sums" to shoot down half of the drones that were flying to Poland, after which Belarusian military allegedly informed their Polish counterparts about the approaching drones.

At the same time, Lukashenka emphasized that Belarus shot down aerial targets "without knowing whose they were," as drones from Russia and Ukraine often fly into the country. However, in Poland, according to him, they "howled" about the drones even after Minsk's warning.

"So, they have some plans. We have to unravel them. We have unraveled them. And we have to resist this. Without explaining anything to anyone," Lukashenka emphasized.

Recall

On the night of September 10, 19 incursions into Polish airspace were recorded. Polish authorities announced the downing of Russian drones that violated its airspace during an attack on Ukraine. Fragments of one of them were found.

In addition, it became known that Russia had been preparing drone attacks against Poland since July of this year. Polish and Lithuanian SIM cards were used for this purpose.

Zelenskyy offered Poland assistance and training in shooting down Russian drones, including "Shaheds." Later, information appeared that Polish drone specialists would conduct planned training and exchange of experience with Ukraine on Polish territory.

Alona Utkina

PoliticsNews of the World
State Border of Ukraine
Belarus
Lithuania
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Poland