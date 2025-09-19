$41.190.02
Ukraine invited: EU to discuss creation of a "drone wall" on its eastern border after Russian UAVs invaded Poland

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50 views

EU defense ministers will discuss next week the creation of a "drone wall" along the eastern border after Russian drones invaded Poland. The project involves combining sensors, weapons, and electronic warfare systems to detect and neutralize drones.

Ukraine invited: EU to discuss creation of a "drone wall" on its eastern border after Russian UAVs invaded Poland

Next week, a meeting of European Union defense ministers will take place to discuss the creation of a "drone wall" along the EU's eastern border. This was announced by European Commissioner for Defense Andrius Kubilius, as reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

The publication notes that the project became urgent due to the invasion of Russian drones into Poland. Kubilius said that some European Union countries had already discussed the idea of a drone defense line even before last week's invasion, and the EU executive body now wants to quickly turn this concept into reality.

Analysts and officials said the invasion exposed gaps in Europe's and NATO's ability to defend against drones, although Polish and NATO forces shot down several of them.

We really want to move forward with very, very intensive and effective preparation to start filling this gap, which is really very dangerous for us

- said Kubilius.

He said he would hold a video conference on the project with defense ministers from Eastern Europe and a representative from Ukraine, who could share lessons from the war caused by Russia's 2022 invasion.

I just returned from Kyiv two days ago, and we spoke with both the government and industry. They are eager to share their experience and know-how

- added the European Commissioner.

He emphasized that the talks are still at an early stage, but he sees this project as a combination of sensors, various types of weapons, and electronic warfare systems that will detect and neutralize approaching drones.

Recall

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal stated that Ukraine will soon be able to produce and use 1,000 interceptor drones per day to effectively shoot down Russian drones. According to him, this is not only about drone production, but also about creating an entire interception ecosystem that includes ground control complexes, radars, and electronic warfare systems.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Andrius Kubilius
NATO
European Union
Ukraine
Kyiv
Poland