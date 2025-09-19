"They weren't supposed to be there": Trump explains the appearance of Russian drones in Poland

Russian drones should not have been in Poland. Probably, the drones were disabled and fell on Polish territory. US President Donald Trump stated this in an interview with Fox News, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, "let's face it, they were disabled."

I cannot comment on whether it was a mistake or not. They shouldn't have been there. Let's face it, they were disabled. The best way to deal with a drone is to disable it, then they fall everywhere. - said Trump.

He suggested "hoping that was the case."

Recall

On the night of September 10, Russian attack drones flew into Polish airspace. This happened during a massive air attack on Ukraine.

19 Russian drones violated Polish airspace. Five of them were heading to a NATO base through which the Alliance supplies military aid to Ukraine.

Poland to cooperate with Ukraine on drones and drone operation skills - Minister of Defense