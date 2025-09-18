Poland to cooperate with Ukraine on drones and drone operation skills - Minister of Defense

$41.190.02
48.770.12
ukenru
Exclusive
09:39 AM • 2282 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
09:29 AM • 2664 views
MPs supported the creation of a Unified Information System for the Social Sphere: how it will function
08:50 AM • 4952 views
Another region will receive humanitarian aid in the form of liquefied gas this season: what is known
Exclusive
07:58 AM • 13456 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
06:08 AM • 11767 views
No occupiers in the center of Kupyansk - NSDC CCD
September 17, 07:21 PM • 36460 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16Video
September 17, 05:46 PM • 40960 views
Wiretapping in Lviv Mayor Sadovyi's office: SBU launched criminal proceedings
September 17, 04:51 PM • 32211 views
Coins with a face value of 10 kopecks will begin to be withdrawn from circulation in October - NBU
Exclusive
September 17, 03:01 PM • 31088 views
Law enforcement must determine whether the transfer of documentation for helicopters of a company with ties to the Russian Federation by the head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, was criminal - lawyer
September 17, 12:33 PM • 34347 views
The US announced a contribution of $75 million to the Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
4m/s
70%
751mm
Popular news
What happens to bodies returned to Ukraine through repatriation: details from the Ministry of Internal AffairsSeptember 18, 01:05 AM • 17262 views
"Movement has begun": Presidential Commissioner for Sanctions gives forecast for 19th EU package against RussiaSeptember 18, 02:08 AM • 18669 views
Enemy attack on Kyiv region: warehouse premises caught fire in Boryspil districtSeptember 18, 02:24 AM • 13128 views
YouTube has become a leader in the US media industry and is betting on AI for content creation05:59 AM • 11408 views
The light of "Pharmacies" in the darkness of war: stories of pharmacists who hold their own frontPhoto08:58 AM • 5958 views
Publications
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
Exclusive
09:39 AM • 2292 views
The light of "Pharmacies" in the darkness of war: stories of pharmacists who hold their own frontPhoto08:58 AM • 6102 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
Exclusive
07:58 AM • 13460 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16VideoSeptember 17, 07:21 PM • 36465 views
Ukrainian Football Cup: schedule of 1/16 final matchesSeptember 17, 12:21 PM • 38080 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
Poland
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
YouTube has become a leader in the US media industry and is betting on AI for content creation05:59 AM • 11466 views
Keanu Reeves secretly married artist Alexandra Grant during a summer trip to EuropeSeptember 17, 06:36 PM • 19749 views
Famous producer of Beyoncé and Drake suddenly dies in New York apartmentSeptember 17, 05:52 PM • 20289 views
Aston Martin and Egg create a luxury baby stroller for $3000PhotoSeptember 17, 05:24 PM • 19105 views
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and AnymaSeptember 16, 02:15 PM • 48534 views
Actual
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
WhatsApp
YouTube
E-6 Mercury

Poland to cooperate with Ukraine on drones and drone operation skills - Minister of Defense

Kyiv • UNN

 • 354 views

Polish Deputy Prime Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit to discuss cooperation, particularly in drone operation training and the development of joint industry initiatives. He also visited the Polish military cemetery in Bykivnia and met with Ukrainian ministers.

Poland to cooperate with Ukraine on drones and drone operation skills - Minister of Defense

Poland will cooperate with Ukraine, among other things, in acquiring drone control skills, announced Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense of Poland Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, who arrived in Kyiv on Thursday for an unannounced visit, writes UNN with reference to RMF24.

Details

Kosiniak-Kamysz arrived in Ukraine this morning for an unannounced visit, where, among other things, he visited the Polish military cemetery in Bykivnia near Kyiv. He also scheduled meetings with Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal and Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov, among others.

We will sign an agreement on cooperation between the ministries, as well as on acquiring drone control skills. The negotiations will focus on the development of joint industry initiatives. I think Poles are very much looking forward to this - after such huge efforts to help the population

- said Kosiniak-Kamysz.

He added: "Another issue is improving the skills of our troops based on Ukraine's experience."

Implementing the experience gained on this new battlefield is crucial for the transformation of the Polish Armed Forces and NATO in general. The development of the NATO-Ukraine JATEC center in Bydgoszcz is also an important element. "This is the only institution that tangibly connects NATO and Ukraine," he added.

The Polish Minister of National Defense assessed that openness and readiness for cooperation are evident on the Ukrainian side. "I am aware of the emotions that sometimes arise between us, between Poland and Ukraine, but they should not overshadow our strategic goal. The enemy is elsewhere. He should not be sought within ourselves, among ourselves," emphasized Kosiniak-Kamysz.

At the Polish Military Cemetery in Bykivnia, where the Polish delegation laid wreaths, Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz noted that war is still raging in Ukraine. "Sometimes in Poland, in Europe, we forget that people die next to us every day. Someone also sheds blood so that we are safe. So, if something can truly reconcile us, something can also unite us, it is the land where Polish and Ukrainian blood flowed. The criminal was the same," he said.

"If we have our emotions - I do too - regarding history, regarding memory, regarding Volhynia, and we have this great desire to remember this memory, then we also cannot forget that on the same land, in the same soil, Polish and Ukrainian blood flowed. This is what unites us. It is brutal, it is terrible, it is painful, but it also concerns soldiers of the Polish Army, officers, students, civilians, all those who are buried here in Kyiv. That is why we are starting our visit from this place," he told Polish journalists.

Polish Defense Minister arrives in Kyiv to discuss military cooperation and support18.09.25, 08:56 • 2398 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Rustem Umerov
NATO
Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz
Ukraine
Denys Shmyhal
Kyiv
Poland