Poland to cooperate with Ukraine on drones and drone operation skills - Minister of Defense

Poland will cooperate with Ukraine, among other things, in acquiring drone control skills, announced Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense of Poland Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, who arrived in Kyiv on Thursday for an unannounced visit, writes UNN with reference to RMF24.

Details

Kosiniak-Kamysz arrived in Ukraine this morning for an unannounced visit, where, among other things, he visited the Polish military cemetery in Bykivnia near Kyiv. He also scheduled meetings with Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal and Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov, among others.

We will sign an agreement on cooperation between the ministries, as well as on acquiring drone control skills. The negotiations will focus on the development of joint industry initiatives. I think Poles are very much looking forward to this - after such huge efforts to help the population - said Kosiniak-Kamysz.

He added: "Another issue is improving the skills of our troops based on Ukraine's experience."

Implementing the experience gained on this new battlefield is crucial for the transformation of the Polish Armed Forces and NATO in general. The development of the NATO-Ukraine JATEC center in Bydgoszcz is also an important element. "This is the only institution that tangibly connects NATO and Ukraine," he added.

The Polish Minister of National Defense assessed that openness and readiness for cooperation are evident on the Ukrainian side. "I am aware of the emotions that sometimes arise between us, between Poland and Ukraine, but they should not overshadow our strategic goal. The enemy is elsewhere. He should not be sought within ourselves, among ourselves," emphasized Kosiniak-Kamysz.

At the Polish Military Cemetery in Bykivnia, where the Polish delegation laid wreaths, Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz noted that war is still raging in Ukraine. "Sometimes in Poland, in Europe, we forget that people die next to us every day. Someone also sheds blood so that we are safe. So, if something can truly reconcile us, something can also unite us, it is the land where Polish and Ukrainian blood flowed. The criminal was the same," he said.

"If we have our emotions - I do too - regarding history, regarding memory, regarding Volhynia, and we have this great desire to remember this memory, then we also cannot forget that on the same land, in the same soil, Polish and Ukrainian blood flowed. This is what unites us. It is brutal, it is terrible, it is painful, but it also concerns soldiers of the Polish Army, officers, students, civilians, all those who are buried here in Kyiv. That is why we are starting our visit from this place," he told Polish journalists.

Polish Defense Minister arrives in Kyiv to discuss military cooperation and support