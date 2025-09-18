$41.180.06
September 17, 07:21 PM • 22004 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16Video
September 17, 05:46 PM • 31041 views
Wiretapping in Lviv Mayor Sadovyi's office: SBU launched criminal proceedings
September 17, 04:51 PM • 25975 views
Coins with a face value of 10 kopecks will begin to be withdrawn from circulation in October - NBU
Exclusive
September 17, 03:01 PM • 25969 views
Law enforcement must determine whether the transfer of documentation for helicopters of a company with ties to the Russian Federation by the head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, was criminal - lawyer
September 17, 12:33 PM • 30616 views
The US announced a contribution of $75 million to the Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund
September 17, 09:20 AM • 38161 views
Rada adopted the law on the military ombudsman: what is foreseen
Exclusive
September 17, 05:30 AM • 41129 views
Adoption Day: why thousands of Ukrainian teenagers are still waiting for a family
September 17, 02:27 AM • 40101 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces destroy the enemy: Syrskyi names Russia's losses for 2025Video
September 16, 04:50 PM • 112888 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 129176 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Publications
Exclusives
Polish Defense Minister arrives in Kyiv to discuss military cooperation and support

Kyiv • UNN

 • 148 views

Polish Deputy Prime Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz arrived in Kyiv as part of a delegation. He will discuss military cooperation and further support for Ukraine.

Polish Defense Minister arrives in Kyiv to discuss military cooperation and support

Poland's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz arrived in Kyiv to discuss military cooperation and support for Ukraine, the Polish Ministry of National Defense announced on Thursday, UNN reports.

Deputy Prime Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz is visiting Kyiv as part of a delegation from the Ministry of Defense and the Polish Armed Forces, where he will discuss with his counterpart, among other topics, military cooperation, further support for Ukraine, which is defending itself, and the security situation in the context of Russian aggression.

- the Polish Ministry of Defense announced on X.

Poland will not send its troops to Ukraine - Minister of Defense20.08.25, 20:07 • 18289 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz
Ukraine
Kyiv
Poland