Polish Defense Minister arrives in Kyiv to discuss military cooperation and support

Poland's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz arrived in Kyiv to discuss military cooperation and support for Ukraine, the Polish Ministry of National Defense announced on Thursday, UNN reports.

Deputy Prime Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz is visiting Kyiv as part of a delegation from the Ministry of Defense and the Polish Armed Forces, where he will discuss with his counterpart, among other topics, military cooperation, further support for Ukraine, which is defending itself, and the security situation in the context of Russian aggression.