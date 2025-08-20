Poland will not send its troops to Ukraine - Minister of Defense

Poland's Minister of National Defense Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz stated that Poland will not send its troops to Ukraine as part of possible security guarantees after the war ends. The minister made this statement during a press conference, as reported by RMF24, according to UNN.

We will not send Polish troops to Ukraine. This is the government's position not only for a week but for many months. This position is shared not only by the ruling coalition but by all Poles - said the minister.

He noted that the fact that Poland will not send its troops to Ukraine does not mean that it is not participating in the "Coalition of the Willing."

We also have other tasks to perform, and now this concerns relations with our allies, who fully understand Poland's position - added the minister.

He emphasized the need to protect NATO's eastern flank, the Polish-Belarusian border, where "5-6 thousand soldiers are constantly engaged in security.

In this process, tens, hundreds, even thousands of Polish soldiers will be involved on Polish territory to protect allied troops stationed in Poland, or, as an option, to protect allied troops stationed in Ukraine - noted Kosiniak-Kamysz.

Estonia is ready to send a military peacekeeping contingent to Ukraine consisting of one company within the "coalition of the willing."