Poland will not send its troops to Ukraine - Minister of Defense

$41.360.10
48.320.15
ukenru
03:55 PM • 4756 views
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 27078 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
August 20, 09:46 AM • 24996 views
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs
Exclusive
August 20, 09:29 AM • 43597 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
August 20, 08:14 AM • 182618 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhoto
Exclusive
August 20, 06:54 AM • 65514 views
MP Nimchenko robbed in supermarket parking lot
August 20, 06:49 AM • 62210 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff: security guarantees will be the starting point for Ukrainians in any peace agreement
August 19, 09:51 PM • 59581 views
About 10 European countries have agreed to send their troops to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 205054 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM • 167974 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
1.3m/s
54%
744mm
Popular news
White House considers Budapest for Zelenskyy-Putin peace talks - PoliticoAugust 20, 07:40 AM • 18674 views
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global showAugust 20, 08:11 AM • 50840 views
Today, the Verkhovna Rada will vote on Defence City: MP Venislavsky called for the inclusion of aviation in the initiative
Exclusive
August 20, 08:52 AM • 33954 views
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" NameAugust 20, 09:18 AM • 38005 views
As early as 2020, MPs warned about a legal conflict that has now deprived bank shareholders of access to justice12:11 PM • 16104 views
Publications
As early as 2020, MPs warned about a legal conflict that has now deprived bank shareholders of access to justice12:11 PM • 16112 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 27087 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
Exclusive
August 20, 09:29 AM • 43619 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhotoAugust 20, 08:14 AM • 182698 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 205085 views
Actual people
Ruslan Kravchenko
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Sviatoshynskyi District
Washington, D.C.
Pechersk district
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Halle Berry celebrated her 59th birthday in Bora Bora and shared stunning bikini photos Photo12:51 PM • 11153 views
Valentino Appoints Riccardo Bellini as New CEO12:45 PM • 10479 views
Star Wars star shared that he considered emigrating due to Trump's re-election11:47 AM • 11321 views
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" NameAugust 20, 09:18 AM • 38068 views
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global showAugust 20, 08:11 AM • 50924 views
Actual
Pistol
Oil
Diia (service)
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Medicinal products

Poland will not send its troops to Ukraine - Minister of Defense

Kyiv • UNN

 • 494 views

Poland's Minister of Defense stated that the country will not send its military to Ukraine. This does not prevent it from participating in the "Coalition of the Willing," defending NATO's eastern flank.

Poland will not send its troops to Ukraine - Minister of Defense

Poland's Minister of National Defense Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz stated that Poland will not send its troops to Ukraine as part of possible security guarantees after the war ends. The minister made this statement during a press conference, as reported by RMF24, according to UNN.

Details

We will not send Polish troops to Ukraine. This is the government's position not only for a week but for many months. This position is shared not only by the ruling coalition but by all Poles

- said the minister.

He noted that the fact that Poland will not send its troops to Ukraine does not mean that it is not participating in the "Coalition of the Willing."

We also have other tasks to perform, and now this concerns relations with our allies, who fully understand Poland's position

- added the minister.

He emphasized the need to protect NATO's eastern flank, the Polish-Belarusian border, where "5-6 thousand soldiers are constantly engaged in security.

In this process, tens, hundreds, even thousands of Polish soldiers will be involved on Polish territory to protect allied troops stationed in Poland, or, as an option, to protect allied troops stationed in Ukraine

- noted Kosiniak-Kamysz.

Recall

Estonia is ready to send a military peacekeeping contingent to Ukraine consisting of one company within the "coalition of the willing."

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Belarus
NATO
Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz
Estonia
Ukraine
Poland