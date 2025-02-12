Rammstein opened in Brussels: the British Defense Secretary chaired a meeting for the first time

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 26315 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 67358 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 91161 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 110520 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 87349 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 120658 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101787 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113155 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116795 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 155577 views

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 100367 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 71505 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 41551 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 100803 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 66363 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 110520 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 120658 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 155577 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 146044 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 178299 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 66363 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 100803 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 135007 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136915 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165065 views
Rammstein opened in Brussels: the British Defense Secretary chaired a meeting for the first time

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24400 views

The regular meeting of the Contact Group on the Defense of Ukraine has begun in Brussels. The meeting was chaired for the first time by the UK Defense Minister John Healey, and the new head of the Pentagon, Pete Hageseth, is also present.

UK Defence Secretary John Healey opened the latest meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (in the "Ramstein" format) in Brussels, writes UNN.

Details

Today, John Healey, the UK Secretary of State for Defence, is chairing the meeting for the first time.

Umerov meets with head of Ramstein meeting Healey: expects new decisions to strengthen the Armed Forces25.02.12, 13:42 • 25170 views

The new US Defense Secretary, Pete Hageseth, is also participating.

Image

The Ukrainian Defence Minister, Rustem Umerov, has also arrived at the "Ramstein". He has already had meetings with Healey and Hageseth.

Umerov holds first meeting with new Pentagon chief25.02.12, 12:33 • 20071 view

According to Umerov, the agenda for today's "Ramstein" includes:

  • Stable and timely delivery of military aid in 2025.
    • Accelerating the delivery of critical equipment - air defence, aviation, ammunition.
      • Investments in the defence industry in Ukraine and joint projects with European partners.

        Umerov at Ramstein today: announces talks on arms and production in Ukraine25.02.12, 09:51 • 101316 views

        Pavlo Bashynskyi

        WarPolitics
        ukraine-defense-contact-groupUkraine Defense Contact Group
        lloyd-austinLloyd Austin
        brusselsBrussels
        ukraineUkraine

