Rammstein opened in Brussels: the British Defense Secretary chaired a meeting for the first time
Kyiv • UNN
The regular meeting of the Contact Group on the Defense of Ukraine has begun in Brussels. The meeting was chaired for the first time by the UK Defense Minister John Healey, and the new head of the Pentagon, Pete Hageseth, is also present.
UK Defence Secretary John Healey opened the latest meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (in the "Ramstein" format) in Brussels.
Details
Today, John Healey, the UK Secretary of State for Defence, is chairing the meeting for the first time.
The new US Defense Secretary, Pete Hageseth, is also participating.
The Ukrainian Defence Minister, Rustem Umerov, has also arrived at the "Ramstein". He has already had meetings with Healey and Hageseth.
According to Umerov, the agenda for today's "Ramstein" includes:
- Stable and timely delivery of military aid in 2025.
- Accelerating the delivery of critical equipment - air defence, aviation, ammunition.
- Investments in the defence industry in Ukraine and joint projects with European partners.
