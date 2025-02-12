Rammstein opened in Brussels: the British Defense Secretary chaired a meeting for the first time

UK Defence Secretary John Healey opened the latest meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (in the "Ramstein" format) in Brussels, writes UNN.

Today, John Healey, the UK Secretary of State for Defence, is chairing the meeting for the first time.

The new US Defense Secretary, Pete Hageseth, is also participating.

The Ukrainian Defence Minister, Rustem Umerov, has also arrived at the "Ramstein". He has already had meetings with Healey and Hageseth.

According to Umerov, the agenda for today's "Ramstein" includes:

Stable and timely delivery of military aid in 2025.

Accelerating the delivery of critical equipment - air defence, aviation, ammunition.

Investments in the defence industry in Ukraine and joint projects with European partners.

