Umerov meets with head of Ramstein meeting Healey: expects new decisions to strengthen the Armed Forces
Ukraine's Defense Minister held talks with his British counterpart, John Healey, before the meeting of the Contact Group. The parties discussed the agenda and the UK's new commitments to support Ukraine.
Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said he had held talks with his British counterpart John Healey before a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense, discussing the Ramstein agenda and key expectations, UNN reports.
Details
"Before the start of the meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine, I spoke with John Healy, who is chairing the meeting of the allies for the first time today," Umerov wrote on Facebook.
According to him, they discussed "the agenda of the meeting, key expectations and priorities for the Armed Forces that need to be decided today.
We look forward to a productive Ramstein meeting and new decisions to strengthen the Armed Forces of Ukraine
