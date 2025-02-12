Umerov meets with head of Ramstein meeting Healey: expects new decisions to strengthen the Armed Forces

Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said he had held talks with his British counterpart John Healey before a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense, discussing the Ramstein agenda and key expectations, UNN reports.



Details

"Before the start of the meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine, I spoke with John Healy, who is chairing the meeting of the allies for the first time today," Umerov wrote on Facebook.

Umerov at Ramstein today: announces talks on arms and production in Ukraine

According to him, they discussed "the agenda of the meeting, key expectations and priorities for the Armed Forces that need to be decided today.

We look forward to a productive Ramstein meeting and new decisions to strengthen the Armed Forces of Ukraine - Umerov said.

Umerov holds first meeting with new Pentagon chief