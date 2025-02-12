Umerov at Ramstein today: announces talks on arms and production in Ukraine

Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said that today he is taking part in a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense (in the Ramstein format) in Brussels, indicating that the agenda includes arms supplies and the development of the defense industry in Ukraine, UNN reports.

I am starting my work at the meeting of the Ukrainian Defense Contact Group (UDCG) in the Ramstein format in Brussels. This is an important stage in strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities and coordinating further actions of the Allies. Today, for the first time, the meeting is chaired by my colleague and friend John Healey, Secretary of State for Defense of the United Kingdom. Also participating is the new US Secretary of Defense Pete Hagel - Umerov wrote on Facebook.

On the agenda:

Stable and timely supply of military aid in 2025.

Accelerating the supply of critical weapons, such as air defense, aircraft, and ammunition.

Investments in the defense industry in Ukraine and joint projects with European partners.

According to him, they discuss not only current needs but also long-term solutions:

Expanding defense production in Ukraine.

Financing of the Ukrainian defense industry and creation of new enterprises.

Increasing the volume of arms supplies at the expense of European defense capacities.

In addition to Ramstein, the minister said, key events for the security of Ukraine and the world will take place this week:

Meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council at the level of defense ministers.

Munich Security Conference.

"I will also hold a series of bilateral meetings with allied defense ministers. The main goal is to strengthen military cooperation and provide real mechanisms to support Ukraine," he said.

"Ukraine is ready for negotiations to end the war. [But a just and lasting peace is possible only when Ukraine is strong on the battlefield. [We are working to strengthen our defense and the security of the whole of Europe," Umerov emphasized.

