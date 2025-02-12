Umerov at Ramstein today: announces talks on arms and production in Ukraine

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 45058 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 91310 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 102267 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 117327 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 100336 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 125299 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102561 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113231 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116850 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 159248 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 103426 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 95224 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 66435 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 106583 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 100818 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 117305 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 125288 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 159241 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 149525 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 181704 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 100818 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 106583 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 136822 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 138629 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 166560 views
Umerov at Ramstein today: announces talks on arms and production in Ukraine

Umerov at Ramstein today: announces talks on arms and production in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 101317 views

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine takes part in a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense in Brussels. They discuss arms supplies for 2025 and the development of the defense industry in Ukraine.

Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said that today he is taking part in a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense (in the Ramstein format) in Brussels, indicating that the agenda includes arms supplies and the development of the defense industry in Ukraine, UNN reports.

I am starting my work at the meeting of the Ukrainian Defense Contact Group (UDCG) in the Ramstein format in Brussels. This is an important stage in strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities and coordinating further actions of the Allies. Today, for the first time, the meeting is chaired by my colleague and friend John Healey, Secretary of State for Defense of the United Kingdom. Also participating is the new US Secretary of Defense Pete Hagel

- Umerov wrote on Facebook.

On the agenda:

  • Stable and timely supply of military aid in 2025.
    • Accelerating the supply of critical weapons, such as air defense, aircraft, and ammunition.
      • Investments in the defense industry in Ukraine and joint projects with European partners.

        According to him, they discuss not only current needs but also long-term solutions:

        • Expanding defense production in Ukraine.
          • Financing of the Ukrainian defense industry and creation of new enterprises.
            • Increasing the volume of arms supplies at the expense of European defense capacities.

              In addition to Ramstein, the minister said, key events for the security of Ukraine and the world will take place this week:

              • Meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council at the level of defense ministers.
                • Munich Security Conference.

                  "I will also hold a series of bilateral meetings with allied defense ministers. The main goal is to strengthen military cooperation and provide real mechanisms to support Ukraine," he said.

                  "Ukraine is ready for negotiations to end the war. [But a just and lasting peace is possible only when Ukraine is strong on the battlefield. [We are working to strengthen our defense and the security of the whole of Europe," Umerov emphasized.

                  Media: New Pentagon chief won't make any statements on new weapons for Ukraine at Ramstein11.02.25, 16:49 • 41570 views

                  Julia Shramko

                  Julia Shramko

                  WarPolitics
                  natoNATO
                  brusselsBrussels
                  united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
                  united-statesUnited States
                  ukraineUkraine

