U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hagel is not expected to make any statements about new weapons for Ukraine at the Ramstein meeting, which was convened by the United Kingdom, not America, for the first time. The Washington Post reports this with reference to an anonymous NATO diplomat, UNN reports.

Details

On Wednesday, February 12, Hughes will become the first member of the new Trump administration to visit NATO, where allies want to understand how America is currently planning to influence the course of the war in Ukraine.

Hughes' trip comes just ahead of the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Most U.S. allies fear that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will not stop at Ukraine's borders if he wins, and that Europe's largest land war in decades poses a real threat to their security.

US President Donald Trump promised to end the war quickly. He complained that it was costing American taxpayers too much money. Some allies fear that a hasty deal could be made on terms unfavorable to Ukraine.

It is noted that Hughes will first take part in a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense at NATO Headquarters in Brussels.

Former Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has created a major international forum for Ukraine to shoot down weapons and ammunition in 2022.

Over the past three years, some 50 countries have collectively provided Ukraine with more than $126 billion in arms and military aid. But this week, for the first time, the meeting will be convened by another country - the United Kingdom.

Hughes is not expected to make any announcements regarding new weapons for Ukraine. According to one U.S. official, he was not going to meet one-on-one with his Ukrainian counterparts, but rather will be in "listening mode" at the meeting, as well as at the NATO defense ministers' meeting on Thursday - the Washington Post reports.

The secretary of state will reiterate President Trump's commitment to a diplomatic end to the war in Ukraine as soon as possible. He will also emphasize the need for stronger European leadership in security assistance to Ukraine - the Pentagon said before Hagseth's departure.

It is noted that America's 31 NATO allies also want to hear what the new Trump administration has in store for the world's largest security organization. Last time, Trump injured his European partners by threatening not to defend any member that did not meet NATO's guidelines for military spending.

A senior NATO diplomat said that "a constructive dialogue with the new US administration will be the most important outcome" of the meeting, along with a US commitment to "do everything possible to keep Ukraine fighting.

Addendum

Reuters reported that Donald Trump's administration is preparing to persuade European allies to buy more American weapons for Ukraine ahead of possible peace talks with Moscow.