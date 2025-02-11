Media: New Pentagon chief won't make any statements on new weapons for Ukraine at Ramstein

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 34210 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 75913 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 99593 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 113062 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 92797 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 122416 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102053 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113182 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116816 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 156991 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 101524 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 80647 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 51862 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 102987 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 80917 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 113062 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 122417 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 156991 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 147390 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 179598 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 80917 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 102987 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 135661 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 137517 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165594 views
Media: New Pentagon chief won't make any statements on new weapons for Ukraine at Ramstein

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 41570 views

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hagel will attend the Ramstein-NATO meeting in Brussels, but no announcements on new weapons for Ukraine are expected. It is worth noting that this is the first time that the UK, not the US, has convened the Ramstein meeting.

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hagel is not expected to make any statements about new weapons for Ukraine at the Ramstein meeting, which was convened by the United Kingdom, not America, for the first time. The Washington Post reports this with reference to an anonymous NATO diplomat, UNN reports.

Details

On Wednesday, February 12, Hughes will become the first member of the new Trump administration to visit NATO, where allies want to understand how America is currently planning to influence the course of the war in Ukraine.

Hughes' trip comes just ahead of the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Most U.S. allies fear that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will not stop at Ukraine's borders if he wins, and that Europe's largest land war in decades poses a real threat to their security.

US President Donald Trump promised to end the war quickly. He complained that it was costing American taxpayers too much money. Some allies fear that a hasty deal could be made on terms unfavorable to Ukraine.

It is noted that Hughes will first take part in a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense at NATO Headquarters in Brussels.

Former Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has created a major international forum for Ukraine to shoot down weapons and ammunition in 2022.

Over the past three years, some 50 countries have collectively provided Ukraine with more than $126 billion in arms and military aid. But this week, for the first time, the meeting will be convened by another country - the United Kingdom.

Hughes is not expected to make any announcements regarding new weapons for Ukraine. According to one U.S. official, he was not going to meet one-on-one with his Ukrainian counterparts, but rather will be in "listening mode" at the meeting, as well as at the NATO defense ministers' meeting on Thursday 

- the Washington Post reports.

Pentagon announces Hegseth's plans for Ramstein meeting on Ukraine08.02.25, 06:00 • 107348 views

The secretary of state will reiterate President Trump's commitment to a diplomatic end to the war in Ukraine as soon as possible. He will also emphasize the need for stronger European leadership in security assistance to Ukraine 

- the Pentagon said before Hagseth's departure.

It is noted that America's 31 NATO allies also want to hear what the new Trump administration has in store for the world's largest security organization. Last time, Trump injured his European partners by threatening not to defend any member that did not meet NATO's guidelines for military spending.

Zelenskyy meets with head of NATO Military Committee: they discussed preparations for Ramstein08.02.25, 16:52 • 32931 view

A senior NATO diplomat said that "a constructive dialogue with the new US administration will be the most important outcome" of the meeting, along with a US commitment to "do everything possible to keep Ukraine fighting.

Addendum

Reuters reported that Donald Trump's administration is preparing to persuade European allies to buy more American weapons for Ukraine ahead of possible peace talks with Moscow.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
the-pentagonThe Pentagon
natoNATO
donald-trumpDonald Trump
brusselsBrussels
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

