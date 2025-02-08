Pentagon announces Hegseth's plans for Ramstein meeting on Ukraine

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 1102 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 56558 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 101231 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 104742 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 121928 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 101927 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 128469 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103481 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113278 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116895 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 105511 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 101831 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 83603 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 110695 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 105088 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 1102 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 121928 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 128469 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 161687 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 151872 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 105079 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 110686 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138128 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139889 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167693 views
Pentagon announces Hegseth's plans for Ramstein meeting on Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 107349 views

Pete Hagesse will visit Europe on February 10-17 and participate in the Ramstein meeting. At the meeting, he will reaffirm the US desire for a diplomatic end to the war in Ukraine.

Next week, a new meeting in the Ramstein format will be held with the new head of the Pentagon, Pete Hagel. During the event, he will reaffirm Trump's commitment to ending the war in Ukraine through diplomatic means. This was reported by UNN with reference to the website of the US Department of Defense.

Details

According to the announcement, Hagseth will leave Washington on February 10 for a week-long trip to Germany, Belgium, and Poland.

His first visit will be to Germany, after which he will travel to Brussels, Belgium, to participate in a meeting of NATO defense ministers and the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG).

At his first NATO Ministerial meeting with Allied counterparts, he will engage with Allies and partners to discuss the need to increase Allied defense spending, strengthen European leadership, and expand the capabilities of the defense industrial base on both sides of the Atlantic

- the US Department of Defense said in a statement.

“At the UDCG, in the first meeting under the UK chairmanship, the Secretary will reaffirm President Trump's commitment to a diplomatic end to the war in Ukraine as soon as possible. He will also emphasize the need for stronger European leadership in assisting Ukraine in the security sector,” the US Department of Defense said.

Recall

The next meeting in the Ramstein format will be held on February 12 under the chairmanship of the United Kingdom instead of the United States. This will be the first meeting after Lloyd Austin held his last meeting on January 9.

Politico: New Pentagon chief to attend upcoming Ramstein meeting06.02.25, 20:00 • 51561 view

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
the-pentagonThe Pentagon
natoNATO
lloyd-austinLloyd Austin
belgiumBelgium
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
germanyGermany
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

