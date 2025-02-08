Pentagon announces Hegseth's plans for Ramstein meeting on Ukraine

Next week, a new meeting in the Ramstein format will be held with the new head of the Pentagon, Pete Hagel. During the event, he will reaffirm Trump's commitment to ending the war in Ukraine through diplomatic means. This was reported by UNN with reference to the website of the US Department of Defense.

Details

According to the announcement, Hagseth will leave Washington on February 10 for a week-long trip to Germany, Belgium, and Poland.

His first visit will be to Germany, after which he will travel to Brussels, Belgium, to participate in a meeting of NATO defense ministers and the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG).

At his first NATO Ministerial meeting with Allied counterparts, he will engage with Allies and partners to discuss the need to increase Allied defense spending, strengthen European leadership, and expand the capabilities of the defense industrial base on both sides of the Atlantic - the US Department of Defense said in a statement.

“At the UDCG, in the first meeting under the UK chairmanship, the Secretary will reaffirm President Trump's commitment to a diplomatic end to the war in Ukraine as soon as possible. He will also emphasize the need for stronger European leadership in assisting Ukraine in the security sector,” the US Department of Defense said.

Recall

The next meeting in the Ramstein format will be held on February 12 under the chairmanship of the United Kingdom instead of the United States. This will be the first meeting after Lloyd Austin held his last meeting on January 9.

Politico: New Pentagon chief to attend upcoming Ramstein meeting