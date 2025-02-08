Zelenskyy meets with head of NATO Military Committee: they discussed preparations for Ramstein

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the new head of the NATO Military Committee, they talked about preparations for "Ramstein" and the needs of Ukrainian defense, UNN reports.

Today, the new head of the NATO Military Committee is in Ukraine. His first trip to our country is to support Ukrainians. We appreciate this. Today we discussed preparations for Ramstein and the needs of our defense - our common defense - Zelensky said during a video address.

According to the President, Ukrainian intelligence reports that Russians are creating new divisions and developing new military production facilities.

"Obviously, their cooperation with North Korea will continue to expand. Unfortunately, Moscow is also spreading modern warfare technologies to that region, including drone technology," Zelenskyy said.

