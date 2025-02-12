Umerov holds first meeting with new Pentagon chief
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov has held his first meeting with newly appointed Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth. Umerov announced this on Facebook, posting a photo of the meeting.
Details
"First meeting with the new US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth," Umerov wrote on Facebook, posting a photo from the meeting.
The minister did not provide any details.
