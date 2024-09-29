When will the Victory Plan be presented to Ukrainians? Yermak gave an answer

The victory plan will be presented to Ukrainians after its presentation to the US President and partners. This was stated by the head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, during a telethon, and added that some of its details are classified, a UNN correspondent reports.

"This is the President's plan and, of course, as he promised, after the presentation to the US president and partners, I think it will be presented to Ukrainians," Yermak said.

He noted that some details of the Victory Plan are classified.

"But, I can say that there are definitely parts that are very sensitive and are closed. Not because there are secrets... Everything that becomes public is heard about not only in our country, but also by the enemy, and that is why some details of this Plan are closed," explained Yermak.

Addendum

During his final visit to America, Zelenskyy presented the Victory Plan to Donald Trump, Vice President Kamala Harris, and President Biden.

The next meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will take place on October 12 in Germany. There, the White House chief will chair a meeting at the level of leaders of countries and governments of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense in the Ramstein format. During this meeting, the presidents will discuss the Victory Plan in more detail.

MP and Deputy Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security and Defense of Ukraine Yehor Chernev reportedthat he believes that at the Ramstein meeting, which will be chaired by President Joe Biden, the United States will respond to the "Victory Plan" presented by Ukraine.

