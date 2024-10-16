They discussed Ramstein and joint weapons production: Zelensky reveals details of conversation with Biden

$41.340.03
## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

They discussed Ramstein and joint weapons production: Zelensky reveals details of conversation with Biden

Kyiv • UNN

 • 19175 views

The Presidents of Ukraine and the United States have a phone conversation. They discussed joint weapons production, a new $425 million aid package, and the upcoming Ramstein meeting.

They discussed Ramstein and joint weapons production: Zelensky reveals details of conversation with Biden

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about his phone conversation with White House Chief of Staff Joe Biden. The heads of state discussed the development of joint weapons production and the upcoming meeting of the defense contact group in the Ramstein format. This was reported by UNN with reference to Zelensky's statement in X.

Details

Held telephone conversations with President Joseph Biden and expressed gratitude to the United States for its unwavering support of Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion

- Zelensky said. 

He noted that Biden's leadership and  America's strong bipartisan support were crucial and helped Ukraine to withstand and protect our independence.

The President thanked the White House leader for  the $425 million defense package announced today, which includes new air defense systems and long-range weapons.

  He suggested considering the possibility of developing joint weapons production. They also discussed the importance of additional training for Ukrainian soldiers.  Special attention was paid to the upcoming online meeting of the Ukrainian Defense Contact Group, in the Ramstein format. I informed President Biden of my today's address to the Ukrainian Parliament, during which the Victory Plan received strong support from all parliamentary parties and groups. Tomorrow I will present it to our EU partners at a meeting of the Council of Europe

- the Head of State summarizes. 

According to him, Ukraine continues to work with partners to implement the Peace Formula.

Recall

On Wednesday, October 16, U.S. President Joe Biden spoke by phone with Volodymyr Zelenskyy and announced a new $425 million security assistance package for Ukraine. The package includes air defense systems, ammunition, and armored vehicles.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
Council of Europe
Ramstein Air Base
Ukraine Defense Contact Group
White House
Joe Biden
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
