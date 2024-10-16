They discussed Ramstein and joint weapons production: Zelensky reveals details of conversation with Biden
The Presidents of Ukraine and the United States have a phone conversation. They discussed joint weapons production, a new $425 million aid package, and the upcoming Ramstein meeting.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about his phone conversation with White House Chief of Staff Joe Biden. The heads of state discussed the development of joint weapons production and the upcoming meeting of the defense contact group in the Ramstein format. This was reported by UNN with reference to Zelensky's statement in X.
Held telephone conversations with President Joseph Biden and expressed gratitude to the United States for its unwavering support of Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion
He noted that Biden's leadership and America's strong bipartisan support were crucial and helped Ukraine to withstand and protect our independence.
The President thanked the White House leader for the $425 million defense package announced today, which includes new air defense systems and long-range weapons.
He suggested considering the possibility of developing joint weapons production. They also discussed the importance of additional training for Ukrainian soldiers. Special attention was paid to the upcoming online meeting of the Ukrainian Defense Contact Group, in the Ramstein format. I informed President Biden of my today's address to the Ukrainian Parliament, during which the Victory Plan received strong support from all parliamentary parties and groups. Tomorrow I will present it to our EU partners at a meeting of the Council of Europe
According to him, Ukraine continues to work with partners to implement the Peace Formula.
On Wednesday, October 16, U.S. President Joe Biden spoke by phone with Volodymyr Zelenskyy and announced a new $425 million security assistance package for Ukraine. The package includes air defense systems, ammunition, and armored vehicles.