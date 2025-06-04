Pistorius at the Ramstein meeting: it is important not only to end the war, but also to preserve the freedom and sovereignty of Ukraine

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that it is extremely important to achieve a ceasefire and peace, but this is not about peace at any cost, but about peace in freedom and sovereignty. Pistorius stated this during a meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine, reports UNN.

It is about supporting Ukraine as much as it needs, and everything we can do within our capabilities, within the means we have. This is absolutely the most important thing we must achieve in the coming months, weeks and months. It is extremely important to achieve a ceasefire and peace, but this is not about peace at any cost, but about peace in freedom and sovereignty. We will work on this in the coming weeks and months - said Pistorius.

He emphasized that Germany wants to help Ukraine end this war from a strong position.

We know that Russia wants to achieve its goals at any cost. Russian troops are trying with all their might to gain further territorial gains in the Donbas. They continue to strike Ukrainian cities and civilian infrastructure from the air and drones, including in areas far from the front line. However, in my opinion, this is a sign of weakness, not strength. All these are signs of moral and military weakness. With such actions, Russia is trying to hide the fact that its advanced troops are making almost no progress against the courageous defense of Ukraine - added Pistorius.

According to him, Russia does not care about its own losses.

Every centimeter of Ukrainian territory they capture comes at such a devastating price that we cannot even imagine. However, Putin has not achieved any of his strategic goals. Russia's military success is simply non-existent. Putin could end this war now. However, Moscow has made it clear that it does not want to seek a peaceful solution, continuing to insist on its maximum demands, continuing military operations at all levels. But Russia is defeated because brave Ukrainians are defending their country and their freedom, resisting the aggression of the Russian aggressor with great determination. And because we support Ukraine in its defense by providing weapons, ammunition, training, everything it needs, and as much as it needs - the minister emphasized.

The 28th meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine (in the "Ramstein" format) started in Brussels.