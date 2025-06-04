Pistorius at the Ramstein meeting: it is important not only to end the war, but also to preserve the freedom and sovereignty of Ukraine

$41.640.02
47.430.08
After the return of children abducted from Russia, their relatives will receive 50,000 hryvnias each.
02:27 PM • 4314 views

After the return of children abducted from Russia, their relatives will receive 50,000 hryvnias each.

Exclusive
02:12 PM • 12675 views

Ukraine has lost its civil aviation in its pre-war form: the industry is on the verge of extinction

01:08 PM • 16515 views

The first part of the prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine is expected on June 7 and 8 - Zelensky

Exclusive
01:05 PM • 19538 views

Housing rental subsidy for IDPs: what is the average amount and how to apply

12:45 PM • 17409 views

The European Commission proposes to extend protection for Ukrainians fleeing the war for another year - von der Leyen

Exclusive
11:35 AM • 19938 views

To be or not to be reformed? The head of ARMA is afraid of changes that may threaten her position - expert

Exclusive
10:14 AM • 29982 views

Passing the military medical commission until June 5: what you need to know for those "partially fit"

Exclusive
June 4, 09:02 AM • 35558 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, missed 22 court hearings in his case - HACC

Exclusive
June 4, 08:02 AM • 36656 views

Debt spiral. Fintech expert explained the dangers of quick loans

Exclusive
June 4, 06:24 AM • 89856 views

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6

Popular news

17-year-old TikTok star was killed in Pakistan after "rejections" of man

June 4, 06:53 AM • 48272 views

How the unique preparation for the special operation "Cobweb" began

June 4, 08:26 AM • 37117 views

Sumy was attacked by enemy drones for almost an hour: what is known about the consequences

09:45 AM • 26980 views

Ukrainian intelligence gained access to critical data from a Russian strategic aviation manufacturer

10:53 AM • 27680 views

Ukraine can strengthen the fight against "gray" electronics through international digital tools

12:57 PM • 17330 views
Sanitary control and epidemiological supervision according to European standards or destruction of the existing system: about reservations to the deputy initiative

03:03 PM • 4824 views

Ukraine can strengthen the fight against "gray" electronics through international digital tools

12:57 PM • 17663 views

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6
Exclusive

June 4, 06:24 AM • 89856 views

Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

June 3, 02:43 PM • 131225 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 221627 views
UNN Lite

In the Netherlands, baboons at a zoo took selfies on a phone that a visitor accidentally dropped into their enclosure.

11:54 AM • 14281 views

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 70037 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 221627 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

June 3, 07:52 AM • 142398 views

White House has unveiled a new official portrait of Trump with very revealing details

June 3, 07:15 AM • 143712 views
Pistorius at the Ramstein meeting: it is important not only to end the war, but also to preserve the freedom and sovereignty of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 942 views

The German Defense Minister stressed the importance of supporting Ukraine in the war, noting that peace is possible only on the conditions of its freedom and sovereignty. Russia is defeated because Ukrainians are defending their land.

Pistorius at the Ramstein meeting: it is important not only to end the war, but also to preserve the freedom and sovereignty of Ukraine

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that it is extremely important to achieve a ceasefire and peace, but this is not about peace at any cost, but about peace in freedom and sovereignty. Pistorius stated this during a meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine, reports UNN.

It is about supporting Ukraine as much as it needs, and everything we can do within our capabilities, within the means we have. This is absolutely the most important thing we must achieve in the coming months, weeks and months. It is extremely important to achieve a ceasefire and peace, but this is not about peace at any cost, but about peace in freedom and sovereignty. We will work on this in the coming weeks and months 

- said Pistorius.

He emphasized that Germany wants to help Ukraine end this war from a strong position.

We know that Russia wants to achieve its goals at any cost. Russian troops are trying with all their might to gain further territorial gains in the Donbas. They continue to strike Ukrainian cities and civilian infrastructure from the air and drones, including in areas far from the front line. However, in my opinion, this is a sign of weakness, not strength. All these are signs of moral and military weakness. With such actions, Russia is trying to hide the fact that its advanced troops are making almost no progress against the courageous defense of Ukraine 

- added Pistorius.

According to him, Russia does not care about its own losses.

Every centimeter of Ukrainian territory they capture comes at such a devastating price that we cannot even imagine. However, Putin has not achieved any of his strategic goals. Russia's military success is simply non-existent. Putin could end this war now. However, Moscow has made it clear that it does not want to seek a peaceful solution, continuing to insist on its maximum demands, continuing military operations at all levels. But Russia is defeated because brave Ukrainians are defending their country and their freedom, resisting the aggression of the Russian aggressor with great determination. And because we support Ukraine in its defense by providing weapons, ammunition, training, everything it needs, and as much as it needs 

- the minister emphasized.

Let us remind you

The 28th meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine (in the "Ramstein" format) started in Brussels.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
Ukraine Defense Contact Group
Boris Pistorius
Brussels
Germany
Ukraine
