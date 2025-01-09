Pistorius announced the delivery of additional air defense systems and more

At a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine at the US base in Ramstein, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced the delivery of new air defense systems, as well as infantry fighting vehicles and infantry fighting vehicles. UNN reports this with reference to Tagesschau.

Details

Pistorius said that Ukraine can count on Germany, regardless of the outcome of the country's elections on February 23.

He also indicated that the equipment originally promised to the German armed forces would also be delivered to Ukraine. At the same time, the minister announced further training of Ukrainian soldiers in Germany. The goal for this year is 10,000 people.

Today, on January 9, eight roadmaps were approved at a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's defense (Ramstein), which defines the key goals of the Ukrainian army until 2027.

Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin announces a new $500 million package of military aid to Ukraine during the Ramstein meeting .

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the participants of the Ramstein meeting to invest more in the production of Ukrainian drones.