Following Biden: Blinken postpones visit to Germany, where Ramstein was to take place

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken will postpone his trip to Germany, where a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's defense was planned, amid Hurricane Milton, which is expected to hit Florida. This was announced during a briefing by State Department spokesman Matthew Miller, UNN reports .

The White House has announced that, given the projected path and strength of Hurricane Milton, President Biden is postponing his upcoming trip to Germany and Angola to oversee preparations for and response to Hurricane Milton, as well as ongoing Hurricane Helene relief efforts in the southeast. Secretary Biden had planned to join the President in Germany and Angola, but in light of this information, he will postpone the trip - he is now scheduled to return home to Washington from Laos - said Miller.

Earlier, it was reported that US President Joe Biden postponed his trip to Germany and Angola due to the power of Hurricane Milton.

The U.S. government is currently working on a new schedule for the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting and possible changes related to this event. In particular, they are considering the possibility of postponing Ramstein and combining it with the NATO defense ministers' meeting scheduled for October 17-18.