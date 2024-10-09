Following Biden: Blinken postpones visit to Germany, where Ramstein was to take place

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 26607 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 95234 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 160574 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 134334 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141120 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138084 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 179065 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111967 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170247 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104693 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139121 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 138774 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 82626 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 106768 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 108923 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 160570 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 179062 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 170244 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 197679 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 186731 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 138774 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139121 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145439 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136925 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153913 views
Following Biden: Blinken postpones visit to Germany, where Ramstein was to take place

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14068 views

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken postpones his trip to Germany due to Hurricane Milton. The Ramstein meeting may be postponed and combined with the October 17-18 meeting of NATO defense ministers.

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken will postpone his trip to Germany, where a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's defense was planned, amid Hurricane Milton, which is expected to hit Florida. This was announced during a briefing by State Department spokesman Matthew Miller, UNN reports .

The White House has announced that, given the projected path and strength of Hurricane Milton, President Biden is postponing his upcoming trip to Germany and Angola to oversee preparations for and response to Hurricane Milton, as well as ongoing Hurricane Helene relief efforts in the southeast. Secretary Biden had planned to join the President in Germany and Angola, but in light of this information, he will postpone the trip - he is now scheduled to return home to Washington from Laos

- said Miller.

Earlier, it was reported that US President Joe Biden postponed his trip to Germany and Angola due to the power of Hurricane Milton. 

The U.S. government is currently working on a new schedule for the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting and possible changes related to this event. In particular, they are considering the possibility of postponing Ramstein and combining it with the NATO defense ministers' meeting scheduled for October 17-18.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

PoliticsNews of the World
ukraine-defense-contact-groupUkraine Defense Contact Group
united-states-department-of-stateUnited States Department of State
white-houseWhite House
natoNATO
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
angolaAngola
germanyGermany
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
antonii-blinkenAnthony Blinken
ukraineUkraine
floridaFlorida

