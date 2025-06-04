We are preparing solutions to support joint defense production with partners: Zelenskyy on the results of "Ramstein"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, following the meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine (in the "Ramstein" format), stressed that Ukraine is preparing decisions to support joint defense production with partners, as this is long-term security. Zelenskyy said this in his evening address, UNN reports.

Today, the "Ramstein" meeting took place, and it is important that this format of our cooperation with partners is maintained. We are preparing decisions to support our joint defense production with partners. This is long-term security - these are our guarantees, European guarantees, guarantees for everyone that Russian aggression will not be able to expand and will not receive rewards. Russia must really feel that war is worse than peace. And this requires sanctions, especially against their oil trade. Also - sustainable defense support for Ukraine, to protect our people, to protect our positions - Zelenskyy said.

He stressed that it is also important for people to know what Ukrainian recovery will bring.

And this is important not only for our people, but also for each of our partners - for everyone who helps us now, in the time of war, and who, thanks to this, can get more opportunities in our economic cooperation - added Zelenskyy.

