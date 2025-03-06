The "Ramstein" meeting may take place at the end of March or the beginning of April - Pistorius
Kyiv • UNN
The German Minister of Defense reported on the likely holding of the next "Ramstein" meeting at the end of March - beginning of April. The decision will be made at the "Group of Five" meeting in Paris.
The next meeting in the "Ramstein" format is likely to take place at the end of March or the beginning of April. This was reported by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius during a joint conference with his Ukrainian colleague Rustem Umerov, as reported by UNN.
Pistorius noted that a meeting of the "Group of Five" is planned for next week in Paris.
"It will be decided there when the UDCG meeting (the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting - ed.) will take place. It is likely to be scheduled for the end of March, at the latest for the first week of April," said Pistorius.
Supplement
The last time the United Kingdom officially called the "Ramstein" meeting was on February 12 instead of the USA.