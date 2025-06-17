No Russian ships recorded in the Black and Azov Seas - Ukrainian Navy 17 June 2025

$41.450.04
Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA
05:57 AM • 2308 views
Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA
05:19 AM • 10518 views
Russian attack on Kyiv: 55 injured already, no exact data on casualties
June 16, 07:28 PM • 60309 views
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
June 16, 01:59 PM • 59030 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Exclusive
June 16, 12:56 PM • 94687 views
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Exclusive
June 16, 11:24 AM • 92111 views
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Exclusive
June 16, 09:55 AM • 94367 views
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
June 16, 08:24 AM • 173370 views
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Exclusive
June 16, 07:14 AM • 81264 views
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
June 16, 06:29 AM • 78810 views
General Staff: a new North-Slobozhansky direction has emerged due to the enemy's activation on the Sumy region border area
Kyiv under attack by enemy "Shaheds": air defense is working, falling debris recorded, cars are on fireJune 16, 09:40 PM • 22915 views
Russia raised two Tu-95MS into the sky from "Olenya" - Air Force of the Armed Forces of UkraineJune 16, 09:59 PM • 20833 views
Massive Russian attack on Kyiv: at least 14 dead, over 40 injuredJune 16, 10:15 PM • 27356 views
Power outages in Kyiv in some areas amid drone attackJune 16, 10:46 PM • 25546 views
The capital of Ukraine under a combined enemy strike - KMVAJune 16, 11:28 PM • 24308 views
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy MenuJune 16, 09:40 AM • 152456 views
"Full stuffing" for UAH 2.8 million: ARMA wants to update the fleet with a top Hyundai at the expense of taxpayersJune 16, 09:34 AM • 174205 views
Life hacks for bloggers: how to improve and simplify blogging June 14, 07:09 AM • 203279 views
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of managementJune 13, 12:08 PM • 275021 views
Kuzminykh continues to lobby the interests of pharmaceutical plants: manipulations under the guise of caring for patientsJune 13, 08:36 AM • 330913 views
Donald Trump
Mark Carney
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Friedrich Merz
Ukraine
Iran
Canada
Israel
Germany
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created June 16, 05:56 PM • 31921 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump June 16, 03:30 PM • 49210 views
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosenJune 16, 09:17 AM • 113785 views
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 96989 views
Father's Day and World Elder Abuse Awareness Day: what else is celebrated on June 15June 15, 06:40 AM • 78373 views
Shahed-136
Tu-95
The New York Times
Mikoyan MiG-29
James Webb Space Telescope

No Russian ships recorded in the Black and Azov Seas - Ukrainian Navy 17 June 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1754 views

As of June 17, no enemy ships were recorded in the Black and Azov Seas. There are three enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, one of which is a carrier of cruise missiles.

No Russian ships recorded in the Black and Azov Seas - Ukrainian Navy

No enemy ships were recorded in the waters of the Black and Azov Seas on Tuesday, June 17. There are 3 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, one of which is a carrier of cruise missiles. This was reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine), reports UNN

Details  

It is noted that as of the morning of June 17, there are no Russian ships in the Black and Azov Seas. At the same time, there are three enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea. 

There are no enemy ships in the Black Sea; there are no enemy ships in the Azov Sea; there are 3 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, 1 of which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 8 missiles

- the message says.

During the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the Kerch Strait was crossed by: to the Black Sea - 1 ship, which continued to move in the direction of the Bosporus Strait; to the Sea of Azov - 8 ships, 5 of them moved from the Bosporus Strait.

The Russian Federation continues to violate the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea 1974 (SOLAS) by disabling automatic identification systems.

Let us remind you

On June 04, 2025, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, following the meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine (in the "Ramstein" format), emphasized that Ukraine is preparing solutions to support joint defense production with partners, as this is long-term security.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarNews of the World
Kalibr (missile family)
Ukrainian Navy
Ukraine Defense Contact Group
Sea of Azov
Black Sea
Bosporus
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
