No Russian ships recorded in the Black and Azov Seas - Ukrainian Navy 17 June 2025

No enemy ships were recorded in the waters of the Black and Azov Seas on Tuesday, June 17. There are 3 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, one of which is a carrier of cruise missiles. This was reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine), reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that as of the morning of June 17, there are no Russian ships in the Black and Azov Seas. At the same time, there are three enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea.

There are no enemy ships in the Black Sea; there are no enemy ships in the Azov Sea; there are 3 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, 1 of which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 8 missiles - the message says.

During the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the Kerch Strait was crossed by: to the Black Sea - 1 ship, which continued to move in the direction of the Bosporus Strait; to the Sea of Azov - 8 ships, 5 of them moved from the Bosporus Strait.

The Russian Federation continues to violate the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea 1974 (SOLAS) by disabling automatic identification systems.

Let us remind you

