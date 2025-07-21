Britain to call for 50-day campaign to arm Ukraine during Ramstein meeting

$41.750.12
48.610.15
ukenru
SBU and Prosecutor General's Office conduct searches at NABU: what is known
05:40 AM • 15476 views
SBU and Prosecutor General's Office conduct searches at NABU: what is known
03:31 AM • 62048 views
Ivano-Frankivsk experienced the largest attack since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion
Exclusive
July 20, 09:39 AM • 66686 views
The man who attacked a shopping mall visitor with a knife in Kyiv turned out to be a former military serviceman
Exclusive
July 20, 07:27 AM • 144234 views
One of the most stressful weeks of the year: astro-forecast for July 21–27
July 19, 09:47 PM • 143288 views
Usyk defeated Dubois by knockout in the fifth round and became the undisputed world champion (video)
July 19, 05:24 PM • 99401 views
Zelenskyy stated that the team is currently working on another exchange
July 19, 02:56 PM • 63818 views
Zelenskyy updates NSDC composition after government personnel changes
July 18, 06:06 PM • 159123 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 302721 views
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 02:59 PM • 113807 views
Algorithms that decide for us: are we ready for AI in banking?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
2m/s
87%
743mm
Popular news
Explosions in Kyiv: Air Defense System Was Active in the CapitalJuly 20, 10:09 PM • 36496 views
In Kharkiv region, a man broke into a TCC and beat a police officerJuly 20, 11:29 PM • 25097 views
Attack on Kharkiv: 11 hits, residential complex and infrastructure damaged, fires broke outJuly 20, 11:44 PM • 24000 views
Kyiv under massive attack: 50 enemy UAVs trying to surround the capital, explosions heardJuly 21, 12:30 AM • 32905 views
Attack on Kyiv: fires and destruction in four districts, there are casualtiesJuly 21, 01:18 AM • 35815 views
Publications
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 302730 views
People's Deputy Hurin got into a scandal: why his statement outraged the militaryJuly 18, 02:37 PM • 223421 views
Retrograde Mercury 2025: Which three zodiac signs await trialsJuly 18, 11:48 AM • 288454 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will beginJuly 18, 10:40 AM • 305708 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy SobolevJuly 17, 02:31 PM • 482945 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Vitali Klitschko
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
France
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 62584 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 159138 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 180214 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 180415 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 183160 views
Actual
Shahed-136
MiG-31
"Kalibr" (missile family)
Tu-95
Unmanned aerial vehicle

Britain to call for 50-day campaign to arm Ukraine during Ramstein meeting

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1508 views

The UK Secretary of State for Defence will initiate a "50-day campaign" to arm Ukraine at the Ramstein meeting to force Putin to the negotiating table. This initiative supports Donald Trump's proposal for an ultimatum to Russia by September 2.

Britain to call for 50-day campaign to arm Ukraine during Ramstein meeting

UK Defence Secretary John Healey will call for a "50-day campaign" to arm Ukraine when he chairs the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) (also known as "Ramstein") meeting on Monday. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Telegraph.

Details

Healey is expected to state that the West must again strengthen its military support for Ukraine to bring Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table.

US President Donald Trump has already threatened to impose "very strict" tariffs on Russia if it does not agree to a ceasefire by September 2, 50 days after the White House chief announced the sale of "first-class" NATO weapons, which could then be transferred to Ukraine.

On Monday, Healey will use the "Ramstein" meeting to support Trump's proposal and promise that the UK will "play its full part in its success to support Ukraine's immediate fight."

Calling for greater support from Western allies, Healey is expected to say: "Alongside this, the US has started a 50-day countdown for Putin to agree to peace or face devastating economic sanctions. As members of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, we must, in turn, step up a '50-day campaign' to arm Ukraine on the battlefield and force Putin to the negotiating table."

Monday will be the fourth time Healey has led the UDCG, and the third time with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.

“Ramstein” meeting to be held on Monday and will be technical-coordinative - Shmyhal7/18/25, 4:33 PM • 5923 views

The group, which brings together defense ministers and officials from Ukraine's allies, was led by the US until Trump came to power and began to argue about American support for Ukraine and European security.

Healey's comments came after the Ministry of Defence confirmed that the UK had sent £150 million worth of air defence missiles and artillery shells to Ukraine in the last two months.

The deliveries are part of a commitment to spend £700 million on air defence and artillery ammunition for Ukraine this year, as well as other funding to provide more drones, which have become a key weapon in the war with Russia.

The UK has supplied Ukraine with 50,000 drones in the last six months, with another 20,000 coming from a coalition of countries led by the UK and Latvia.

Further commitments are expected at Monday's UDCG, as Germany and the UK will agree to purchase more air defence missiles, using... 170 million euros in funding from Berlin.

Last week, former Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was "very saddened" by the UK's lack of interest in Ukraine, adding that defending its interests was his top priority.

At an event for Ukrainian veterans at the country's embassy in London, Johnson told The Telegraph: "Interest in Ukraine is very low now. I'm quite sad about that. I mean, it kind of comes and goes, but for me, it's the main thing. The main thing."

Addition

Lieutenant General Oleksiy Hrynkevych called on NATO countries to adopt Ukrainian experience in implementing innovations in the field of defense. He emphasized the importance of cooperation between the military and the defense industry for the prompt supply of equipment.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
The Daily Telegraph
John Healey
Ukraine Defense Contact Group
Latvia
NATO
Donald Trump
Boris Pistorius
United Kingdom
Germany
United States
Ukraine
Boris Johnson
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9