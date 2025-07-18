“Ramstein” meeting to be held on Monday and will be technical-coordinative - Shmyhal

The 29th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the "Ramstein" format will be held online on Monday, July 21. Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal will hold talks with all G7 defense ministers in the coming days.

Shmyhal stated this during a meeting with journalists, which was attended by a correspondent of UNN.

Details

Indeed, a "Ramstein" meeting will take place online on Monday. In the coming days, I will hold talks with all G7 defense ministers. This is literally tomorrow, the day after tomorrow, Monday. We have already exchanged messages with Mark Rutte (NATO Secretary General - ed.), and agreed to talk literally from Monday as well. That is, in principle, we are now very actively developing the international track, but also, on the domestic track, the continuous process of financing all these things in the work of our Armed Forces will be approved. "Ramstein" on Monday will be technical and coordinating. We are preparing today and tomorrow, carrying out all preparatory measures - said Shmyhal.

Recall

On July 12, UNN reported that the 29th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the "Ramstein" format was held online within the next 10 days. The meeting will be co-chaired by the United Kingdom and Germany.