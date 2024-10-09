NASA astronaut from space shows Hurricane Milton, which caused Biden to postpone his trip to Ramstein
Kyiv • UNN
Matthew Dominick posted a video of Hurricane Milton from the ISS. Due to the hurricane, Biden postponed his visit to Germany, where he was to chair the Ramstein meeting.
NASA astronaut Matthew Dominick showed dramatic views from space of Hurricane Milton approaching the US coast, which caused US President Joe Biden to postpone his visit to Germany, where he was to chair a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense (in the Ramstein format), UNN reports citing Space.
Details
Dominic posted a frame-by-frame video on X (formerly Twitter) showing Hurricane Milton through the window of the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavor capsule docked to the International Space Station (ISS).
Addendum
Endeavour is carrying out the SpaceX Crew-8 mission for NASA. In early March, the capsule delivered Dominik to the orbiting laboratory along with other NASA astronauts Michael Barratt and Jeanette Epps, as well as Alexander Grebenkin from the Russian space agency Roscosmos.