Ramstein meeting may be postponed due to Hurricane Milton: new details of the meeting are being discussed

The Ramstein meeting is under threat of postponement due to Hurricane Milton. This was reported by Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh, UNN reports.

Details

The US Department of Defense is discussing new details of the Ramstein meeting scheduled for October 12 in Germany due to changes in the plans of US officials. President Joe Biden canceled his participation in the event due to the approach of Hurricane Milton.

The U.S. government is currently working on a new schedule for the meeting and possible changes related to this event. In particular, they are considering the possibility of postponing Ramstein and combining it with the meeting of NATO defense ministers scheduled for October 17-18.

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken also canceled his trip to Germany, where he planned to join Biden at a meeting of the Ramstein Group.

