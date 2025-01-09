Umerov meets with Pentagon chief: discusses roadmap for military assistance to Ukraine

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 38477 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 144467 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 125710 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 133445 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133099 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 169451 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110349 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 162870 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104403 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113933 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 89867 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 128663 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127315 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 87635 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 100394 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 144468 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 169453 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 162871 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 190671 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 179928 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127318 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 128665 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142328 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134006 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151240 views
Actual
Umerov meets with Pentagon chief: discusses roadmap for military assistance to Ukraine

Umerov meets with Pentagon chief: discusses roadmap for military assistance to Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20660 views

Ukraine's Defense Minister discusses with the Pentagon chief a roadmap for military assistance for the coming years. Eight areas of cooperation will be approved at the Ramstein meeting, and Zelenskyy is expected to attend.

On the eve of today's meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense in the Ramstein format, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov  discussed with Pentagon Chief Lloyd Austin a “roadmap” for cooperation with allies for military assistance to Ukraine at least until the end of 2027. Umerov reported this on Facebook, UNNreports .

Umerov said that during his meeting with  U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, they discussed preparations for the Ramstein meeting and key areas of cooperation.

Today, coalition leaders are approving roadmaps for each of the eight areas of cooperation, which will set out strategic goals and key military assistance needs until at least the end of 2027. These documents, developed and agreed upon jointly by Ukraine and partners, will form the basis for supporting and allocating assistance in such areas as air defense, artillery, armor, drones, air power, maritime security, and other important areas. Much work remains to be done

- wrote Umerov.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to attend the Ramstein meeting on January 9, but it all depends on the security situation in Ukraine. 

Earlier, Zelenskyy  said that during the 25th meeting in the Ramstein format, Ukraine would present its “victory plan” to all partners.

Ukraine has received over $126 billion in defense spending from the Ramstein countries09.01.25, 08:46 • 45031 view

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Politics
ukraine-defense-contact-groupUkraine Defense Contact Group
the-pentagonThe Pentagon
lloyd-austinLloyd Austin
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
facebookFacebook

Contact us about advertising