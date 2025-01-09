Umerov meets with Pentagon chief: discusses roadmap for military assistance to Ukraine

On the eve of today's meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense in the Ramstein format, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov discussed with Pentagon Chief Lloyd Austin a “roadmap” for cooperation with allies for military assistance to Ukraine at least until the end of 2027. Umerov reported this on Facebook, UNNreports .

Umerov said that during his meeting with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, they discussed preparations for the Ramstein meeting and key areas of cooperation.

Today, coalition leaders are approving roadmaps for each of the eight areas of cooperation, which will set out strategic goals and key military assistance needs until at least the end of 2027. These documents, developed and agreed upon jointly by Ukraine and partners, will form the basis for supporting and allocating assistance in such areas as air defense, artillery, armor, drones, air power, maritime security, and other important areas. Much work remains to be done - wrote Umerov.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to attend the Ramstein meeting on January 9, but it all depends on the security situation in Ukraine.

Earlier, Zelenskyy said that during the 25th meeting in the Ramstein format, Ukraine would present its “victory plan” to all partners.

Ukraine has received over $126 billion in defense spending from the Ramstein countries