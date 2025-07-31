In case of war with the US, Russia will rely on tactical nuclear weapons due to the weakness of its army - Rubio

$41.770.02
48.150.08
ukenru
Exclusive
July 31, 01:18 PM • 22416 views
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
Exclusive
July 31, 12:18 PM • 38182 views
Excise tax on sweet carbonated drinks: when parliament might consider the bill and whether it will do so at all
July 31, 12:07 PM • 116626 views
Zelenskyy signed the law on NABU and SAPO
July 31, 10:55 AM • 62906 views
Rada increased defense spending
July 31, 10:17 AM • 68669 views
The Rada restored the powers of NABU and SAP with the presidential bill
Exclusive
July 31, 07:35 AM • 67533 views
Another disinformation: Khortytsia OSGT spokesperson on Russia's statement regarding the capture of Chasiv Yar
Exclusive
July 30, 03:21 PM • 235015 views
Aviation is a Constant of the Ukrainian Dream: Roman Mileshko on the Challenges and Prospects of a Strategic Industry in Wartime
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM • 272158 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 01:30 PM • 113181 views
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
July 30, 09:57 AM • 97333 views
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
2.8m/s
71%
746mm
Popular news
The number of victims in Kyiv after Russia's night attack increased to 124 people - TkachenkoJuly 31, 10:16 AM • 22303 views
EU Commissioner Kos reacted to the adoption of the NABU and SAP billJuly 31, 11:07 AM • 7574 views
Russian attack on Kyiv on July 31: 135 injured, including 12 childrenPhotoVideoJuly 31, 11:54 AM • 19263 views
Almost 24,000 tons of harvest transferred to Russia: a deputy from OPZZh who cooperated with the occupiers was exposedPhotoJuly 31, 01:29 PM • 6136 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhoto02:00 PM • 19971 views
Publications
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhoto02:00 PM • 20280 views
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
Exclusive
July 31, 01:18 PM • 22417 views
Aviation is a Constant of the Ukrainian Dream: Roman Mileshko on the Challenges and Prospects of a Strategic Industry in Wartime
Exclusive
July 30, 03:21 PM • 235019 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM • 272164 views
Reputational Irresponsibility: MP Kuzminykh, Accused of Bribery, Undermines Ukraine's ImageJuly 30, 02:00 PM • 199233 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Andriy Sybiha
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Donetsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticismPhotoVideo05:36 PM • 3366 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhoto02:00 PM • 20280 views
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"July 30, 01:21 PM • 131758 views
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - MediaJuly 30, 07:04 AM • 192681 views
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is knownJuly 28, 12:41 PM • 247918 views
Actual
Fox News
Facebook
Tesla Model Y
Tesla Cybertruck
Shahed-136

In case of war with the US, Russia will rely on tactical nuclear weapons due to the weakness of its army - Rubio

Kyiv • UNN

 • 112 views

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Russia cannot effectively counter the US in a conventional war. He believes that the Kremlin may use tactical nuclear weapons in case of escalation.

In case of war with the US, Russia will rely on tactical nuclear weapons due to the weakness of its army - Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the Russian army does not have sufficient capabilities to effectively confront the United States of America in a conventional war, and in the event of escalation, the Kremlin would likely resort to tactical nuclear weapons. At the same time, he emphasized that even considering such a scenario is unacceptable. Rubio said this on Fox News, as reported by UNN.

When asked if he believed Russia was capable of confronting America militarily, the Secretary of State replied that the Russians are not very skilled fighters and would most likely rely on nuclear weapons.

Since the Russians are not very good at conventional weaponry, they would almost inevitably have to rely on some other means, such as tactical nuclear weapons on the battlefield, to escalate the situation in an attempt to de-escalate the conflict. But we shouldn't even think about it.

— he said.

Nicaragua stated that it supports the Russian occupation of Ukrainian territories31.07.25, 19:54 • 3652 views

Alona Utkina

PoliticsNews of the World
Marco Rubio
Fox News
United States