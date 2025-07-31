$41.770.02
48.150.08
ukenru
Exclusive
01:18 PM • 13540 views
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
Exclusive
12:18 PM • 23528 views
Excise tax on sweet carbonated drinks: when parliament might consider the bill and whether it will do so at all
12:07 PM • 75257 views
Zelenskyy signed the law on NABU and SAPO
July 31, 10:55 AM • 42320 views
Rada increased defense spending
July 31, 10:17 AM • 49283 views
The Rada restored the powers of NABU and SAP with the presidential bill
Exclusive
July 31, 07:35 AM • 52394 views
Another disinformation: Khortytsia OSGT spokesperson on Russia's statement regarding the capture of Chasiv Yar
Exclusive
July 30, 03:21 PM • 207479 views
Aviation is a Constant of the Ukrainian Dream: Roman Mileshko on the Challenges and Prospects of a Strategic Industry in Wartime
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM • 247729 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 01:30 PM • 111640 views
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
July 30, 09:57 AM • 95910 views
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
3.1m/s
65%
746mm
Popular news
Man rescued from under rubble of destroyed entrance in Kyiv after Russian attack - Ministry of Internal AffairsPhotoJuly 31, 07:54 AM • 4600 views
"Let him remember 'The Walking Dead': Medvedev ridiculed Trump and stated that 'Russia is right'"PhotoJuly 31, 08:05 AM • 9612 views
The number of victims in Kyiv after Russia's night attack increased to 124 people - TkachenkoJuly 31, 10:16 AM • 17743 views
Russian attack on Kyiv on July 31: 135 injured, including 12 childrenPhotoVideo11:54 AM • 14747 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhoto02:00 PM • 9438 views
Publications
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhoto02:00 PM • 9722 views
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
Exclusive
01:18 PM • 13540 views
Aviation is a Constant of the Ukrainian Dream: Roman Mileshko on the Challenges and Prospects of a Strategic Industry in Wartime
Exclusive
July 30, 03:21 PM • 207479 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM • 247729 views
Reputational Irresponsibility: MP Kuzminykh, Accused of Bribery, Undermines Ukraine's ImageJuly 30, 02:00 PM • 180551 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Italy
France
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhoto02:00 PM • 9722 views
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"July 30, 01:21 PM • 121488 views
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - MediaJuly 30, 07:04 AM • 183119 views
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is knownJuly 28, 12:41 PM • 239119 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watchVideoJuly 27, 02:42 PM • 284659 views
Actual
Tesla Model Y
Tesla Cybertruck
Shahed-136
Financial Times
The New York Times

Nicaragua stated that it supports the Russian occupation of Ukrainian territories

Kyiv • UNN

 • 326 views

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega supported the recognition of Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia regions of Ukraine as “parts” of Russia. In a letter to Vladimir Putin, he stated that these regions are allegedly an “integral” part of the Russian Federation.

Nicaragua stated that it supports the Russian occupation of Ukrainian territories

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega supported the recognition of Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia regions of Ukraine as "parts" of Russia. He stated this in a letter of "message of support and solidarity" to the Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

UNN reports with reference to Consejo de Comunicación and El 19 digital.

Details

In their message to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega and a representative of the country's government elite stated that Ukrainian territories, namely Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions of Ukraine, are allegedly already an "integral" part of the Russian Federation. The letter was signed by both Daniel Ortega and his wife, Nicaraguan co-president Rosario Murillo.

As stated in this message of solidarity, the Kremlin is supported by the leaders of Nicaragua, in the so-called "light of the heroic struggle" against "NATO-backed" Ukraine.

The letter also states that representatives of Nicaragua are "confident in Russia's victory" over the so-called "forces of evil." The appeal also notes that Russia's aggression against Ukraine is an "operation to protect the life" of the Russian people and "to protect Russia's legitimate territories."

Recall

The Nicaraguan Parliament approved a constitutional reform that establishes a co-presidency system for the Ortega couple. The changes give them control over all branches of government.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega, expressing regret over US sanctions.

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World
Donetsk Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
NATO
Kherson Oblast
Ukraine