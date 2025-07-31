Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega supported the recognition of Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia regions of Ukraine as "parts" of Russia. He stated this in a letter of "message of support and solidarity" to the Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

UNN reports with reference to Consejo de Comunicación and El 19 digital.

Details

In their message to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega and a representative of the country's government elite stated that Ukrainian territories, namely Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions of Ukraine, are allegedly already an "integral" part of the Russian Federation. The letter was signed by both Daniel Ortega and his wife, Nicaraguan co-president Rosario Murillo.

As stated in this message of solidarity, the Kremlin is supported by the leaders of Nicaragua, in the so-called "light of the heroic struggle" against "NATO-backed" Ukraine.

The letter also states that representatives of Nicaragua are "confident in Russia's victory" over the so-called "forces of evil." The appeal also notes that Russia's aggression against Ukraine is an "operation to protect the life" of the Russian people and "to protect Russia's legitimate territories."

Recall

The Nicaraguan Parliament approved a constitutional reform that establishes a co-presidency system for the Ortega couple. The changes give them control over all branches of government.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega, expressing regret over US sanctions.