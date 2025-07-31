Russian attack on Kyiv on July 31: Tkachenko stated that among the 15 dead, two are children
The number of victims of the Russian attack on Kyiv is 15 people. Among the dead are two children, reported the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko.
According to available information, among the 15 dead are two children. Today, the Russians once again added child murders to their grim statistics. The world's first child-killing army
Tkachenko reported that the number of victims of the Russian attack on the Ukrainian capital has risen to 15, and the search and rescue operation is ongoing.
