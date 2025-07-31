Russian attack on Kyiv on July 31: Tkachenko stated that among the 15 dead, two are children

In Kyiv, among the 15 dead as a result of the Russian attack, two are children. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, as reported by UNN.

According to available information, among the 15 dead are two children. Today, the Russians once again added child murders to their grim statistics. The world's first child-killing army - Tkachenko reported.

Earlier

Tkachenko reported that the number of victims of the Russian attack on the Ukrainian capital has risen to 15, and the search and rescue operation is ongoing.

August 1 declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv after massive shelling by the Russian Federation