Countries without a trade agreement will receive a message from the US by midnight - White House

Exclusive
July 31, 01:18 PM • 23419 views
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
Exclusive
July 31, 12:18 PM • 39703 views
Excise tax on sweet carbonated drinks: when parliament might consider the bill and whether it will do so at all
July 31, 12:07 PM • 118583 views
Zelenskyy signed the law on NABU and SAPO
July 31, 10:55 AM • 64116 views
Rada increased defense spending
July 31, 10:17 AM • 69732 views
The Rada restored the powers of NABU and SAP with the presidential bill
Exclusive
July 31, 07:35 AM • 68198 views
Another disinformation: Khortytsia OSGT spokesperson on Russia's statement regarding the capture of Chasiv Yar
Exclusive
July 30, 03:21 PM • 236407 views
Aviation is a Constant of the Ukrainian Dream: Roman Mileshko on the Challenges and Prospects of a Strategic Industry in Wartime
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM • 273452 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 01:30 PM • 113290 views
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
July 30, 09:57 AM • 97433 views
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
Popular news
The number of victims in Kyiv after Russia's night attack increased to 124 people - TkachenkoJuly 31, 10:16 AM • 22885 views
EU Commissioner Kos reacted to the adoption of the NABU and SAP billJuly 31, 11:07 AM • 8734 views
Russian attack on Kyiv on July 31: 135 injured, including 12 childrenPhotoVideoJuly 31, 11:54 AM • 19845 views
Almost 24,000 tons of harvest transferred to Russia: a deputy from OPZZh who cooperated with the occupiers was exposedPhotoJuly 31, 01:29 PM • 7276 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 21292 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 21442 views
Reputational Irresponsibility: MP Kuzminykh, Accused of Bribery, Undermines Ukraine's ImageJuly 30, 02:00 PM • 200215 views
UNN Lite
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticismPhotoVideo05:36 PM • 3906 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 21442 views
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"July 30, 01:21 PM • 132220 views
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - MediaJuly 30, 07:04 AM • 193114 views
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is knownJuly 28, 12:41 PM • 248306 views
Countries without a trade agreement will receive a message from the US by midnight - White House

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1736 views

The US administration will send official notifications by midnight to all countries without a current trade agreement or prior letters regarding tariffs. This concerns trade terms, a White House spokeswoman said.

Countries without a trade agreement will receive a message from the US by midnight - White House

The US administration plans to send official notifications by midnight today to all countries that do not have a valid trade agreement or have not received previous letters regarding tariffs. This was stated by White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt, Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Countries that have not concluded a trade agreement or have not received a letter about tariffs from the Trump administration will receive information from the US regarding trade terms by the end of the day.

- the White House announced on Thursday.

The trade team is working around the clock to try to keep up correspondence with as many countries as possible, but if they haven't heard from us yet, they will do so in the form of a letter or order by midnight tonight.

– Leavitt told reporters at the White House.

Trump concluded a trade deal with South Korea with 15% tariffs31.07.25, 04:21 • 4316 views

Alona Utkina

EconomyNews of the World
White House
Reuters
Donald Trump
United States