Countries without a trade agreement will receive a message from the US by midnight - White House

The US administration plans to send official notifications by midnight today to all countries that do not have a valid trade agreement or have not received previous letters regarding tariffs. This was stated by White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt, Reuters reports, writes UNN.

The trade team is working around the clock to try to keep up correspondence with as many countries as possible, but if they haven't heard from us yet, they will do so in the form of a letter or order by midnight tonight. – Leavitt told reporters at the White House.

