Ukraine has received over $126 billion in defense spending from the Ramstein countries

The United States and allies that are members of the Ramstein Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense have already allocated more than $126 billion in security assistance to Ukraine. This was announced at a briefing on January 8 by Deputy Pentagon Spokesperson Sabrina Singh, UNN reported.

Singh reminded that today, January 9, the Pentagon chief will hold the 25th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. She pointed out that the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, first convened by Lloyd Austin in April 2022, "has played an important role in coordinating international support to help Ukraine defend its sovereignty against Russia's unprovoked aggression."

To date, the United States, our allies and partners have provided more than $126 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022 - said a deputy Pentagon spokeswoman.

Singh emphasized that through the capacity-building work of its coalitions, the Contact Group has also played a crucial role in strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities and "building a credible deterrent so that it can defend itself against future aggression.

She also added that at the Ramstein meeting, representatives of the countries will discuss what weapons Ukraine urgently needs on the battlefield, as well as long-term defense projects. We are talking about air defense systems, artillery ammunition, and armored vehicles.

