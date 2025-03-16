The head of Ukrainian diplomacy will visit India to participate in a geopolitical forum
Andriy Sybiha will visit India to participate in the Raisina Dialogue geopolitical forum. Meetings are also planned to expand economic cooperation between Ukraine and India.
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha will pay a working visit to India. The purpose of the trip is to participate in one of the largest geopolitical forums in Asia, the Raisina Dialogue.
Details
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha is scheduled to visit the Republic of India on Monday, March 17, to participate in the three-day Raisina Dialogue geopolitical forum.
On the sidelines of the conference, Andriy Sybiha is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with the heads of foreign policy agencies of a number of states in South and Southeast Asia and Africa.
As part of the visit, the Minister will also visit Mumbai, where he will hold a series of meetings to expand interregional economic cooperation between Ukraine and India, and will participate as the main guest of a special Ukrainian-Indian business forum.
