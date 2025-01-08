ukenru
Polish Defense Minister on Ramstein: this may be the last meeting of this type

Polish Defense Minister on Ramstein: this may be the last meeting of this type

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21989 views

Poland's defense minister suggests that tomorrow's Ramstein meeting may be the last in the current format. Next week, the G5 will meet to discuss changes after Trump's inauguration.

Polish National Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz suggests  that tomorrow's meeting in the Ramstein format may be the last meeting of "this type" and that the format may be changed due to the new US administration, UNN reports citing 300 Polityka 

Details

"Tomorrow there will be a meeting in Ramstein, in this format of countries that support Ukraine. It is broader than NATO, its creator is Lloyd Austin, the current Secretary of Defense of the United States, and I want to thank him first of all for his uncompromising support of Poland, for the presence of American troops in Poland, for supporting Ukraine, for joint initiatives," Polish Minister of National Defense Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysh said at a press conference.

"This may be the last meeting of this type, because the new administration will probably propose a different form of these activities. I believe that NATO should take on a greater burden, just as it has taken on a greater burden now, starting this year, in activities related to the defense of the airport in Yasenka," he continued.

"I have invited the defense ministers of Germany, France, the UK and Italy for Monday of next week and with this participation [...] through a telecommunication connection with Minister Umerov from Ukraine, of course, so Monday will be a very important meeting of the G5, we will also talk about these changes that are happening abroad, that is, the inauguration of President Trump," he added.

Ramstein to determine plan to support Ukraine's defense until 202708.01.25, 02:17 • 26042 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
ramstein-air-baseRamstein Air Base
natoNATO
lloyd-austinLloyd Austin
donald-trumpDonald Trump
wladyslaw-kosiniak-kamyszWładysław Kosiniak-Kamysz
franceFrance
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
italyItaly
germanyGermany
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

