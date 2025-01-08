Polish Defense Minister on Ramstein: this may be the last meeting of this type

Polish National Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz suggests that tomorrow's meeting in the Ramstein format may be the last meeting of "this type" and that the format may be changed due to the new US administration, UNN reports citing 300 Polityka.

"Tomorrow there will be a meeting in Ramstein, in this format of countries that support Ukraine. It is broader than NATO, its creator is Lloyd Austin, the current Secretary of Defense of the United States, and I want to thank him first of all for his uncompromising support of Poland, for the presence of American troops in Poland, for supporting Ukraine, for joint initiatives," Polish Minister of National Defense Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysh said at a press conference.

"This may be the last meeting of this type, because the new administration will probably propose a different form of these activities. I believe that NATO should take on a greater burden, just as it has taken on a greater burden now, starting this year, in activities related to the defense of the airport in Yasenka," he continued.

"I have invited the defense ministers of Germany, France, the UK and Italy for Monday of next week and with this participation [...] through a telecommunication connection with Minister Umerov from Ukraine, of course, so Monday will be a very important meeting of the G5, we will also talk about these changes that are happening abroad, that is, the inauguration of President Trump," he added.

