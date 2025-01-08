Ramstein to determine plan to support Ukraine's defense until 2027

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin plans to bring together the heads of eight coalition groups at the upcoming 25th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at Ramstein Air Base in Germany. The purpose of the meeting is to develop a roadmap for strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities, which will create a powerful deterrent force by 2027. This was reported by the US Department of Defense, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense, which Austin founded in response to Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, brings together about 50 countries that regularly discuss Ukraine's security needs.

Within the Contact Group is a group of coalition leaders representing eight key areas of Ukraine's military capabilities. Each coalition is led by at least two NATO member states.

The leaders of these coalitions should approve roadmaps that outline Ukraine's needs in aviation, armor, artillery, mine action, drones, integrated air and missile defense, information technology, and maritime security through 2027. These roadmaps should help donors plan and provide support to Ukraine in the long term - explained one of the officials.

When asked about the future of the Contact Group in the event of a decrease in U.S. support after the January 20 administration change, officials emphasized that the group's multilateral structure would ensure its sustainability in the future.

We are confident that the multilateral approach initiated by Secretary Austin, as well as his belief in working together and respect for the capabilities of European countries, has allowed us to do more together than we could have done separately - said one of the officials.

He also added that the future of these coalitions is the reason for the ministerial meeting, which will lay a solid foundation for further work.

I can't speak to the next administration's decisions on its role in the UDCG, but I am confident in the commitment of the European partners and their capabilities and experience. I am confident that these coalitions will continue to work - He added.

The second senior official emphasized that although the 25th meeting will be the last for Austin, the U.S. Department of Defense has no plans to end the work of the Contact Group.

Through multi-stakeholder work and coalitions of opportunity, UDCG will continue to operate in one form or another, regardless of how the new team chooses to sustain it - the official said.

According to the U.S. Department of Defense, since the Contact Group was established in April 2022, the United States, its allies and partners have provided Ukraine with more than $126 billion in security assistance.

The 25th UDCG meeting is scheduled for Thursday, January 9.

Recall

President Zelenskiy announced preparations for this week's Ramstein meeting. The meeting will discuss strengthening Ukraine's air defense with the participation of dozens of partner countries.