Germany initiates new “deep strike” program together with Ukrainian defense industry - Pistorius

Germany is launching a new "deep strike" program and strengthening support for the procurement of long-range drones together with the Ukrainian defense industry, under which a number of contracts totaling 300 million euros will be concluded with Ukrainian companies. This was stated by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius at the 30th meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense (in the "Ramstein" format), reports UNN.

Details

"We are expanding Ukraine's capabilities to weaken the Russian war machine deep within the country, ensuring effective defense. Germany is launching a new 'deep strike' program and strengthening support for the procurement of long-range drones together with the Ukrainian defense industry. As part of this initiative, we are concluding a number of contracts with Ukrainian enterprises totaling 300 million euros. These contracts provide for the supply of several thousand long-range drones of various types of Ukrainian production. They are flexible and include the possibility of increasing supply volumes," Pistorius said.

He added that Germany calls on all partners to join this initiative.

Recall

Great Britain will finance and produce thousands of long-range drones for Ukraine. The United Kingdom will also take responsibility for their delivery.