Ireland plans to change legislation on military abroad and considers buying fighter jets
The Irish government is preparing to lift restrictions on the deployment of troops abroad. The country also plans to purchase fighter jets to strengthen airspace protection.
The Irish government has prepared a bill that lifts the de facto ban on the deployment of more than 12 military personnel abroad. This is one of the solutions to strengthen the country's defense capabilities.
The decision was reportedly made just a few days after Foreign and Defense Minister Simon Harris said he was convinced that Ireland needed to buy a fleet of fighter jets.
The country's defense capability is now a matter of serious concern. Ireland does not have its own powerful means of air defense, and this issue is being considered by the High Court.
In particular, the court must determine whether there is an official agreement between Ireland and the United Kingdom that allows the Royal Air Force to enter Irish airspace in the event of a threat, such as a hijacking.
So this week, a bill will be submitted to the Cabinet of Ministers to abolish the so-called “triple lock” system, which requires the approval of the House of Representatives, the government, and the UN for the deployment of troops of more than 12 people.
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Simon Harris believes it is inappropriate to continue using the current system.
The idea that the UN Security Council will have a veto over the deployment of Irish troops in peacekeeping operations needs to be changed. The UN Security Council has not been able to authorize a peacekeeping mission since 2014
