Ireland plans to change legislation on military abroad and considers buying fighter jets

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Ireland plans to change legislation on military abroad and considers buying fighter jets

Kyiv

 • 25998 views

The Irish government is preparing to lift restrictions on the deployment of troops abroad. The country also plans to purchase fighter jets to strengthen airspace protection.

Ireland plans to change legislation on military abroad and considers buying fighter jets

The Irish government has prepared a bill that lifts the de facto ban on the deployment of more than 12 military personnel abroad. This is one of the solutions  to strengthen the country's defense capabilities.

This was reported by The Guardian, UNN.

Details [1

The decision was reportedly made just a few days after Foreign and Defense Minister Simon Harris said he was convinced that Ireland needed to buy a fleet of fighter jets.

The country's defense capability is now a matter of serious concern. Ireland does not have its own powerful means of air defense, and this issue is being considered by the High Court.

In particular, the court must determine whether there is an official agreement between Ireland and the United Kingdom that allows the Royal Air Force to enter Irish airspace in the event of a threat, such as a hijacking.

So this week, a bill will be submitted to the Cabinet of Ministers to abolish the so-called “triple lock” system, which requires the approval of the House of Representatives, the government, and the UN for the deployment of troops of more than 12 people.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Simon Harris believes it is inappropriate to continue using the current system.

The idea that the UN Security Council will have a veto over the deployment of Irish troops in peacekeeping operations needs to be changed. The UN Security Council has not been able to authorize a peacekeeping mission since 2014

- He said.

Zelenskyy discusses steps to end the war with Irish Prime Minister 27.02.25, 18:34

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

PoliticsNews of the World
United Nations Security Council
Ireland
United Kingdom
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
