Britain is ready to send troops to Ukraine - Starmer
09:13 PM • 1585 views

Britain is ready to send troops to Ukraine - Starmer

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
05:54 PM • 49720 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 92808 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 116172 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 107551 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 150855 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
February 27, 07:59 AM • 120395 views

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: "Let Europe do it"
February 26, 05:49 PM • 136044 views

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
February 26, 05:44 PM • 134022 views

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal

Exclusive
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
February 26, 04:41 PM • 127726 views

Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure

Zelenskyy discusses steps to end the war with Irish Prime Minister

Zelenskyy discusses steps to end the war with Irish Prime Minister

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13721 views

The President of Ukraine met with Michael Martin to discuss steps to end the war and security guarantees. The parties discussed cooperation in demining, EU training missions and the Food from Ukraine program.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of Ireland Michael Martin discussed concrete steps to end the war in Ukraine, provide security guarantees and support on the path to the EU. Particular attention was paid to cooperation in demining and humanitarian initiatives.

Zelensky wrote about this in Telegram, reports UNN.

He met with the Prime Minister of Ireland, Mr. Michael Martin. Ukraine appreciates the assistance and support of the Irish people and government, all that has been provided to us to strengthen our defense against Russian terror

- Zelensky wrote. 

Zelenskyy noted that they discussed steps to end the war and achieve guaranteed peace for Ukraine and the whole of Europe.

He emphasized the importance of the unity of Ukraine, Europe, the United States and all those who care about international peace along the way, and discussed security guarantees and cooperation on Ukraine's path to the EU.

He thanked Ireland for its support in all these areas. They also discussed Ireland's participation in the mine action coalition and EU training missions, as well as non-lethal security support to help protect lives.

They also discussed the humanitarian program “Food from Ukraine” and how Ireland can join this initiative.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Irish Prime Minister Michael Martin met in Ireland

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

Politics
european-unionEuropean Union
irelandIreland
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

