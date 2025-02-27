Zelenskyy discusses steps to end the war with Irish Prime Minister

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of Ireland Michael Martin discussed concrete steps to end the war in Ukraine, provide security guarantees and support on the path to the EU. Particular attention was paid to cooperation in demining and humanitarian initiatives.

He met with the Prime Minister of Ireland, Mr. Michael Martin. Ukraine appreciates the assistance and support of the Irish people and government, all that has been provided to us to strengthen our defense against Russian terror - Zelensky wrote.

Zelenskyy noted that they discussed steps to end the war and achieve guaranteed peace for Ukraine and the whole of Europe.

He emphasized the importance of the unity of Ukraine, Europe, the United States and all those who care about international peace along the way, and discussed security guarantees and cooperation on Ukraine's path to the EU.

He thanked Ireland for its support in all these areas. They also discussed Ireland's participation in the mine action coalition and EU training missions, as well as non-lethal security support to help protect lives.

They also discussed the humanitarian program “Food from Ukraine” and how Ireland can join this initiative.

