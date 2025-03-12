Rubio responded whether the Russians are ready for a ceasefire
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that despite active hostilities, contacts with the Russians regarding a ceasefire are ongoing. Ukraine is ready for negotiations.
Answering a question during a meeting with media representatives in Ireland, Rubio stressed that it is not yet known whether the Russians are ready for a ceasefire, but negotiations in this direction are ongoing.
"There have already been contacts at various levels of partners, various members of the administration, and this will continue. As for the Russian reaction to this, the question remains open," Rubio said.
The Secretary of State also added that Ukraine is ready for a ceasefire and the start of negotiations. In case of a positive reaction from Russia, the chance of achieving peace will be greatly increased.
"So we hope to get a positive response from them. The ball is really in their court," Rubio stressed.
Rubio said that they discussed not specific conditions with Ukraine, but the time and steps of the negotiation process. According to him, Ukraine emphasizes the return of prisoners of war and children.
According to him, "Ukrainians made it clear that it is not only about ending the war".