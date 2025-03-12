"I haven't heard about the invitation" - Zelenskyy on the next meeting with Trump
Kyiv • UNN
Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he had not received an invitation to meet with Donald Trump. The meeting must be productive and benefit Ukrainians.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he had not received an invitation to meet with US President Donald Trump. At the same time, he emphasized that any such meeting should be productive for both parties and benefit the Ukrainian people, reports UNN.
Details
"I have not heard about the invitation. I think that any meeting we have with the President of America should end with a positive result for both parties. That is how we should approach any of our meetings. Today, the reaction of our societies is like this, it is vital. And I would very much like us to have a result, a positive result for the people. People have been struggling and fighting for a very long time and deserve to have light. I want any meeting we have with the US President to be positive, and for that, everyone needs to prepare, everyone needs to be warned about the format of our meetings," the President explained.
Recall
Donald Trump has stated his readiness to invite Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the White House.