Zelenskyy to visit Ireland ahead of important US talks - Guardian

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Ireland today on his way to the United States, The Guardian reports, UNN writes.

"Today, Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Ireland on his way to the United States to conclude a controversial deal with Donald Trump over the country's rare earth minerals. He will meet with Prime Minister Michael Martin, who canceled his trip to Belfast," the newspaper writes.

"Without Europe, there can be nothing. Together with our EU partners, Ireland will continue to build global support for a comprehensive, just and lasting peace on Ukraine's terms, which upholds Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and which is based on respect for the principles of the UN Charter and international law. And we know that for any peace agreement to last, it has to be based on justice and accountability," said Ireland's Minister of State for European Affairs and Defense, Thomas Byrne, at a conference on the role of the Council of Europe in establishing a lasting peace in Ukraine.