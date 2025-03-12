Rubio: minerals deal is not a guarantee of security
Kyiv • UNN
Marco Rubio stated that the mineral agreement between the United States and Ukraine is beneficial to both parties, promoting Ukraine's economic growth. However, he does not consider it a guarantee of security.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that he does not consider the agreement with Ukraine on mineral resources as a security guarantee. At the same time, he added that such an agreement is beneficial for both parties. The Secretary of State stated this during a stop in Ireland on his way to Canada, where he answered questions from media representatives, writes UNN.
I would not consider this (the agreement on mineral resources - ed.) as a security guarantee
"The mineral agreement is beneficial for both parties. On the one hand, it promotes long-term prosperity and security, through their economic growth, their GDP should grow and this gives them the tool and opportunity to finance their defense," Rubio said.
During his stay in Ireland, Rubio stated that despite the active hostilities, contacts with the Russians regarding a ceasefire are ongoing. Ukraine, for its part, is ready for negotiations.
Rubio stated that they discussed not specific conditions with Ukraine, but the time and steps of the negotiation process. According to him, Ukraine emphasizes the return of prisoners and children.
He added that "Ukrainians have made it clear that it is not just about ending the war".