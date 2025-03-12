The US will be in contact with the Russians today and hopes for a positive response from the Russian Federation - Rubio
Kyiv • UNN
The US hopes to receive a positive response from Russia. The negotiations in Saudi Arabia concerned possible negotiations and talks about territorial concessions.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the U.S. "will be contacting the Russians" today, UNN writes, citing The Guardian.
Details
He said the U.S. hopes to get a positive response from Russia, and "strongly urges the Russians to cease all military action".
"There is no military solution to this conflict," he said.
Rubio also confirmed that Tuesday's talks in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, concerned "what a negotiation process would look like" and included "talk of territorial concessions".
In his comments, he also added that Ukraine needs sufficient means to deter future attacks.
And he also said that Europeans "need to be involved in this," Reuters reports.
On a less positive note, he said he "would not consider a mineral deal as a security guarantee," but AFP added that he said it would give the U.S. "a vested interest" in Ukraine's security.
Addition
Ukraine and the United States held talks in Jeddah on March 11, following which they issued a joint statement, in which "Ukraine expressed its readiness to accept the US proposal for the immediate introduction of a temporary, 30-day ceasefire regime, which may be extended by mutual agreement of the parties, subject to acceptance and simultaneous implementation by the Russian Federation".
According to the statement, the United States will inform the Russian Federation that reciprocity on the part of Russia is key to achieving peace.