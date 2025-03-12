Rubio explained what should precede full-fledged negotiations
Kyiv • UNN
U.S. Secretary of State Rubio stated that in order to start a dialogue with the Russian Federation, it is necessary to cease hostilities. He emphasized the importance of flexibility and patience in the negotiations.
The United States Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, stated that in order to start a full-fledged dialogue on ending Russia's war against Ukraine, it is necessary, first of all, to cease all hostilities. In his opinion, only then will a full-fledged dialogue between the parties be possible, reports UNN.
Answering questions from media representatives during his stay in Ireland, Rubio stated that only a ceasefire would make the start of a diplomatic process possible.
How it looks and how it fits together, that's what we're going to talk about. If we can get to the stage of real diplomacy. That's how we want the world to look in a few days. No side is shooting at each other. No missiles, no shells, no bullets, nothing, no artillery. The shooting stops, the fighting stops, and the talks begin. That's what we want to see
He added that in order to achieve success on the diplomatic front, the parties will have to be flexible, creative and patient. He reminded that negotiations have always been and remain an extremely complex process that requires hard work.
Addition
Rubio stated that the agreement between the United States and Ukraine on minerals is beneficial to both parties. In particular, it will contribute to the economic growth of our state. However, he does not consider it a security guarantee.
Also, during his stay in Ireland, Rubio stated that despite the active hostilities, contacts with the Russians regarding a ceasefire are ongoing. Ukraine, for its part, has made it clear that it is ready for negotiations.