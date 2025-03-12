USAID cancels a $75 million grant for the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine
USAID is terminating a grant agreement with the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine for $75 million. This will reduce funding for the purchase of equipment for the energy sector.
Details
On February 27, the Energy Community Secretariat received an official notification from USAID on the termination of its grant agreement with the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine in the amount of 75 million US dollars.
The Energy Community Secretariat has confirmed receipt of this notification and is currently awaiting further clarification from USAID. The termination of this grant will reduce the available funds for the purchase of necessary equipment for the energy sector of Ukraine.
The original agreement, signed in 2023 for US$25 million, was intended to support the purchase of critical energy equipment for Ukraine's energy and heating sectors, including winter preparedness projects. In 2024, USAID allocated an additional US$50 million to the Fund, extending support under the original agreement.
