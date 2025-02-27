ukenru
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
Trump administration terminates over 90% of USAID foreign aid awards

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 100645 views

The US administration has terminated nearly 5,800 USAID grants, keeping only 500 worth $57 billion. Secretary Rubio has made a decision on each grant, but the plaintiffs are challenging the possibility of such a quick review.

The administration of US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday it is terminating more than 90% of the US Agency for International Development’s foreign aid awards, according to a court filing, UNN reports citing CNN.

Details

"In total, nearly 5,800 USAID awards were terminated, and more than 500 USAID awards were retained," the filing from the administration said."The total ceiling value of the retained awards is approximately $57 billion," the filing said.

In addition to the USAID award terminations, "approximately 4,100 State awards were terminated, and approximately 2,700 State awards were retained," according to the filing.

The administration clarified in a filing later Wednesday that "there are still 297 contracts that need to be reviewed."

A significant reduction in foreign aid is hitting nonprofit organizations and contractors. Assistance programs around the world have been suspended due to a complete funding freeze and the reconsideration of billions of dollars in aid.

French minister: EU alone can't plug USAID shutdown gap26.02.25, 08:38 • 111645 views

This comes at a time when the Trump administration has furloughed or fired most USAID employees.

The updates from the Trump administration were filed in response to a lawsuit challenging the general suspension of foreign aid.

According to a filing, Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday had "made a final decision with respect to each award, on an individualized basis, affirmatively electing to either retain the award or terminate it pursuant to the terms of the instrument or independent legal authority as inconsistent with the national interests and foreign policy of the United States."

However, on Wednesday, the plaintiffs in the lawsuit rejected the claim that Rubio personally reviewed all the decisions to terminate aid, arguing that "one person or even a group of people could not knowingly review all these contracts and grants in such a short period of time.

USAID fires 2,000 employees and sends the rest on forced furlough - CNN24.02.25, 04:02 • 101559 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
united-states-agency-for-international-developmentUnited States Agency for International Development
donald-trumpDonald Trump
european-unionEuropean Union
united-statesUnited States

