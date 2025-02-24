USAID fires 2,000 employees and sends the rest on forced furlough - CNN

Approximately 2,000 employees of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) will be laid off next week, and most of the remaining employees will be placed on administrative leave. This is reported by CNN with reference to a letter sent to the agency's employees, UNN reports.

It is noted that all USAID personnel, with the exception of employees responsible for critical functions and top management, will be "placed on administrative leave worldwide.

"At the same time, USAID is beginning to implement a reduction in force that will affect approximately 2,000 USAID employees with duty stations in the United States," the letter reads.

The newspaper points out that this move is the latest "in what has been a stunning destruction of a federal agency that provides humanitarian aid around the world.

"Among those targeted earlier in the weekend were employees of USAID's Bureau of Humanitarian Assistance, some of whom are tasked with responding quickly to natural disasters around the world," the article says.

Recently, a federal judge in the United States said that the Trump administration continues to withhold foreign aid in defiance of a court order. USAID and the State Department are not resuming payments under $60 billion worth of programs.

