French minister: EU alone can't plug USAID shutdown gap

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
05:54 PM • 43728 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 86878 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 114540 views

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 106768 views

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 149712 views

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
February 27, 07:59 AM • 120212 views

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”
February 26, 05:49 PM • 135940 views

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
February 26, 05:44 PM • 133999 views

Exclusive
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
February 26, 04:41 PM • 127709 views

Exclusive
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
February 26, 02:30 PM • 124686 views

Rubio on negotiations with Russia: we did not sit down over a map and start drawing lines

February 27, 11:16 AM • 24649 views
Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

February 27, 11:28 AM • 33711 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 119449 views
France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

February 27, 11:59 AM • 46995 views
Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

February 27, 12:06 PM • 37622 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 114541 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 119449 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 149712 views
The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF

February 26, 11:28 AM • 193064 views
Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

February 26, 10:54 AM • 193415 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 123657 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 125806 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 155521 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 135964 views
Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

February 25, 12:49 PM • 143406 views
French minister: EU alone can't plug USAID shutdown gap

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 111628 views

The European Union does not have enough money to compensate for the suspension of USAID on its own. About 55.8 billion euros of American aid could disappear, which would especially affect Ukraine and Eastern Europe.

The EU plays a "crucial role" in providing global development assistance amid the sudden temporary suspension of USAID, but it does not have the funds to do it alone, French Development Minister Tani Mohamed Soilihi told Euractiv, UNN reports.

Details

Trump's sudden and radical closure of USAID, the historic U.S. government development assistance agency, for at least 90 days has left Europe scrambling to find an adequate response.

In two short weeks, the world of international development woke up to the fact that about 55.8 billion euros of US foreign aid budgeted for 2025 could literally disappear.

Meanwhile, most USAID employees were either fired or placed on paid leave, leaving only critical personnel.

"One of Europe's immediate neighbors, Ukraine, will bear the brunt, as will the Balkans and Eastern Europe, which are direct recipients of US aid," the publication points out.

Now, as the newspaper notes, the EU wants to step in and fill the gap, but it doesn't have the money.

"Europe alone cannot compensate for [USAID's] withdrawal," said French Minister for Francophonie and International Partnerships Tania Mohamed Soilihi.

"We must mobilize all sources of financing, whether public, private, domestic or international," to ‘build win-win partnerships,’ said Soilihi, who called for "ambitious reform of the international financial architecture.

According to the minister, the very purpose and objectives of development programs should be reconsidered so that Europe can "be present where our interests are at stake" and scale back in regions that are of less strategic value.

It remains to be seen how things will turn out, given the pan-European budget constraints and the disappearance of USAID, the publication notes.

50 countries affected by suspension of USAID funding - WHO13.02.25, 10:42 • 110105 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
united-states-agency-for-international-developmentUnited States Agency for International Development
donald-trumpDonald Trump
european-unionEuropean Union
ukraineUkraine

