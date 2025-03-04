Ireland will provide an additional aid package to Ukraine of 100 million euros.
The Irish government has approved a new aid package for Ukraine amounting to 100 million euros for non-lethal equipment. The decision was made against the backdrop of the suspension of military aid from the United States and following a meeting between Zelensky and the Irish Prime Minister.
The Irish government has approved an additional aid package for Ukraine amounting to €100 million. The funds will be allocated for non-lethal equipment.
The Cabinet believes that the decision by the US President to suspend military aid to Ukraine is a "very serious event". Prime Minister Micheál Martin called Donald Trump's decision a "serious step back" and urged for further cooperation among all parties.
This sentiment was echoed by Deputy Prime Minister Simon Harris, who stated that European partners have been working extremely hard in recent days to demonstrate not only solidarity but also practical support for Ukraine. He added that there remains a significant requirement for the European Union and the US to work together on this issue.
The government also approved a bill that removes the need for UN approval when deploying Irish peacekeeping forces abroad.
On February 27, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Micheál Martin met in Ireland. The President thanked the Irish people for the support they have provided to Ukrainian citizens who have been forced to flee from the war.